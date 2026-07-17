Nana Otedola opened up about her initial reaction to her daughter Temi's pregnancy on the couple's How Far podcast

The Otedola matriarch admitted she expected the newlyweds to spend about three years travelling before starting a family

The billionaire's wife's revelation has quickly captured attention on social media, stirring reactions

Nana Otedola, the wife of billionaire Femi Otedola, has admitted she was caught by surprise when she found out her daughter Temi and husband, singer Mr Eazi, were expecting a baby.

Speaking on the latest episode of Temi and Mr Eazi's How Far podcast, released on Friday, July 17, 2026, the Otedola matriarch revealed her unfiltered first reaction to the pregnancy news, leaving listeners amused.

Nana Otedola shares why she was shocked by Temi and Mr Eazi's pregnancy. Credit: temiotedola

Source: Instagram

"When I heard that there was a baby, I was a little bit shocked because I assumed you guys were going to have like three years of travelling, being married," Nana told the couple during the episode.

Temi, however, was quick to remind her mother that she and Mr Eazi had not exactly rushed into things. The couple dated for several years before walking down the aisle, and Temi wasted no time pointing that out.

"She said to me, 'Mom, we've dated for five years, we've done all of that,'" Nana recounted, before adding that the response was enough to change her perspective entirely.

"So I was like, 'Okay.' But then now I've learned not to be presumptuous about you guys anymore from your wedding," she said.

Legit.ng also reported that Nana Otedola, wife of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, has finally addressed questions about her identity.

Reactions trail Nana Otedola's comment about Temi and Mr Eazi's pregnancy. Credit: temiotedola

Source: Instagram

Watch Nana Otedola share her reaction to Temi and Mr Eazi's pregnancy news below:

What Fans Said Online

The clip quickly made the rounds on social media, drawing a wave of reactions from Nigerians who found both humour and relatability in the exchange.

@Akikanju1568901 commented:

"While others are worried about their next meal and dealing with survival and daily realities, the rich are on a different planet with different worries and realities about pregnancy."

@JoyOjewola wrote:

"Rich people get problem sha. Make them dey travel around the world for 3 years before them begin born khe? 🤣😂🤣😂 See how them they beg next of kin to flex and enjoy oooo. My own na so so billing them wan use kill me."

@fon4gud shared:

"Haha Mama Otedola no expect am at all 😂 She think say dem go first enjoy honeymoon like 3 years before pikin go enter. But love no dey wait abeg. Congratulations to Temi and Eazi. Make God bless their new journey."

@Biggbramo said:

"Advising the couple to stay 3 yrs for honeymoon is pure ev!l…. Haven't they had enough of beautiful moments together while dating?…. Sometimes the elders sit and sees nothing reasonable from afar, as they claimed."

Femi Otedola reacts to marriage crisis rumours

Legit.ng also reported that Femi Otedola reacted amid rumours about his marriage to Nana.

The speculation began after social media users noticed that the couple no longer followed each other on their respective platforms.

Amid the growing conversation, Otedola appeared to respond in his own subtle way. Rather than issuing a statement, the billionaire shared a video of himself enjoying a vacation in the Maldives

Source: Legit.ng