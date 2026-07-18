Alex Barbir, founder of Building Zion, alleged that nine relatives of a Plateau State pastor were hunted and killed by terrorists

Barbir criticised the global Church and international community for staying silent over attacks on Christian communities in Nigeria

The attack on Riyom LGA communities on July 11 also left the local village head with critical injuries

A United States-based missionary and founder of Building Zion, Alex Barbir, has publicly condemned the killing of nine relatives of the Regional Leader of the Church of Christ in Nations, Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo, describing the attack as an act of terrorism against Christian communities in Plateau State.

Barbir raised the alarm in a post on X on Friday, July 17, alleging that the victims were "hunted and sl@ughtered by Fulani terrorists" and accusing the global Church and the international community of turning a blind eye to the violence.

Alex Barbir reports that on July 11, nine relatives of a Plateau State pastor were killed in an attack. Photo credit: Getty/@plateaupls

Source: UGC

"This is not fiction. A Nigerian pastor, a brother of mine, has nine members of his family hunted and sl@ughtered by Fulani terrorists," he wrote.

He went further to criticise what he saw as the abandonment of Nigerian Christians: "These are the realities our Nigerian brothers and sisters are facing alone.

The church is absent. International community is absent. They are being hunted and sl@ughtered like animals and we in the West are simply watching."

Missionary vows to speak out

Barbir said his frustration had pushed him past the point of remaining quiet, declaring that silence was no longer an option, Vanguard reported.

"I am tired. I am sick of it. I am beyond burned. Who will be the one to stand at such a time as this? I refuse to be silent, I refuse to watch," he stated.

He also disclosed that Building Zion had already been involved in reconstruction efforts in communities affected by the violence, including in areas tied to Rev. Dachomo.

"At Building Zion, we are rebuilding communities ravished by terrorists, restoring hope and life. In fact, we have already rebuilt communities in Reverend Ezekiel's community," he said.

Attack on Riyom communities

The attack that prompted Barbir's response occurred on the night of July 11, when suspected gunmen stormed the Kuoom and Wereng-Camp communities in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Residents said the attackers opened fire indiscriminately, killing nine members of a single family, among them a two-month-old infant. The village head also sustained critical injuries in the assault.

Rev. Dachomo had alleged that those killed were his relatives, a claim Punch Online was unable to independently verify.

The cleric further said he and his church members received a threatening letter, written in both Hausa and English, days after the killings, warning that he would be targeted next. He said copies of the letter had been submitted to security agencies.

2 herdsmen attacked and killed

Previously, Legit.ng reported that two herdsmen had been attacked and killed in Talma village, Ngel District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The tragic incident occurred as the victims were heading to their cattle pen around 8 pm on Monday, June 22, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng