Nigerian actor Lateef Adedimeji’s wife, Mobimpe, has ignited the sincere concerns of many online after an insensitive episode she encountered online

The actress recently shared a heartwarming video of herself and her husband preparing for an event when one of her female followers reminded her that she was childless and could lose her marriage

Bimpe’s response to the heated insult gained the attention of her fans and netizens as they joined her in lashing out at the troll

Mobimpe, the wife of Nigerian star Lateef Adedimeji, has had a difficult situation on the internet when a female troll assaulted their marriage.

The actress posted a casual video of herself and her husband prepping for an event, and a troll resorted to the comments to mock her childless status and threaten her marriage.

According to the troll, Mobimpe does not want to become pregnant and will soon be replaced by a second wife in her marital home.

The lady wrote:

“Pregant u no get. Don't worry, ur husband go soon marry another wife.”

However, Mo’s response to the triggering comment was what caught the attention of netizens as they assisted her in blasting the troll.

The movie star wrote:

“If someone has not been treated as scapegoat, you guys won’t rest yeh?”

See the conversation below:

In a previous report, the Nigerian on-screen and off-screen lovers, Adebimpe celebrated three years of their love in holy matrimony.

The sweethearts took to social media to appreciate each other after three years of marital bliss. They both said amazing words about each other, which ignored relations from social media users.

Lateef wrote:

wrote: "The most amazing woman ever @mo_bimpe my love , my baby , my best friend , you practically see me before I see myself . Thank you for all you do , thank you for always pushing me to get it done . When it’s really tough , I just need look back to see you are there and I am good to go."

He continued in parts: "Thank you for all you do , thank you for always make me see who i am , thank you for loving me whole heartedly, thank you for making life easy. Even when it’s tough, knowing you are there just bring peace. Adebimpe Omo oba , Ade aya Ade , my obim."

"It’s even how you will wake me up with Iya PÈJÙ costume for me , when ideas pops up in your head 😂😂. Life gets better each day with you. It’s a double celebration you know 🙈. May Allah never forsake us. I love you Rahmah and I will always be here. Happy wedding Anniversary my love 💕💕."

Lateef Adedimeji’s wife, Mobimpe trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions from netizens below:

jholie_s said:

"Why would you shame someone because she’s not had a baby? If that’s even the case o.Very unkind fellow."

princessjoyagbozi said:

"You are worried about another person’s home like this person is not your sister or daughter or cousin o. Who do una this thing? Energy you suppose use put for your life you carry am put for another person body. Na wa."

myqueen_maryam said:

"A lot of pple derive so much joy in saying w1cked and m*ean things to others."

laviv_designs said:

"What if they don’t want kids? Or you think every married couple want kids? Please arrest one of them so they’ll learn."

cakesbyhola said:

Until you walk in people shoes that's when you would understand what each and everyone passes through, everyone is just covering with clothes never talk down on anyone , even jokingly don't do it , alway keep your opinion to yourself no matter how close , wait till they give you clue."

barbie_stay wrote:

"Do you even know if it’s an agreement btw both couples to stay few years before the have kids,do you know if there’s a medical issue affecting them,do you know if they are both medically okay but the child is not forth coming 🤦🏾‍♀️what’s wrong with humans self 🤦🏾‍♀️Omo nawa o."

trenches_kitchen said:

"You people have mind."

