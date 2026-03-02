A Nigerian man has called out Adebimpe Oyebade, aka Mo Bimpe, for not confirming a viral rumour about her and her husband, Lateef Adedimeji

Viral rumours, especially on Facebook, had claimed the Nollywood stars welcomed twins as their first child

In a response, the Nollywood actress fired back at the man in a drama that caught attention on social media

Popular Yoruba actress Adebimpe Oyebade, aka Mo Bimpe, was recently caught in an exchange with a netizen identified as Oriretan Honour, who called her out for not confirming rumours about welcoming twins.

The drama began after the man reacted to a new month’s post the actress shared on her Instagram page on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

Taking to her comment section, Oriretan stated that it was unwise for the actress not to have confirmed whether she had truly welcomed twins with her husband and actor Lateef Adedimeji.

According to the man, Mo Bimpe needed to confirm the rumours because it was a testimony that should not be limited to her family members.

"Mobimpe, it's unwise how reports reveal u've given birth to twins yet u've not confirmed it till now but chosen to keep it frm fans, public. More unwise not knowing birthing twins a big of testimony that the world needs to hear not jst u & ur family alone. Posting them is of being grateful, shaming the devil & mockers. U've 48hrs to apologize for being this secretive if true. U owe fans ur daily life including ur privacy since u're a celeb. Act fast. Post the said twins if true now.Bé wise. Dont be unwise," he said.

Reacting, the actress fired back, saying the man couldn't tell her what to do with her life. She, however, didn't confirm or debunk the rumour.

"@oriretan_honour Do you want to be unfortunate ? Who tf are you to tell me what to do with my life ? Stay off my page and business!!!!!!!!!!!!!!," she wrote.

A screenshot of the exchange between Mo Bimpe and Oriretan Honour is below:

Reactions trail Mo Bimpe's response

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

EmpressBee Classical said:

"This bae too calm ajeh and she no Sabi curse, pesin wey Sabi curse no dey use English asin ewo ni "do u want to be unfortunate"? Na yoruba she suppose take swear for u sehlike shofeshoriburuku sha."

Abimbola Badmus commented:

"I like her reply jare, hm infact they need to slap sense into that mr ADVISER."

Myriam Bello Adewunmi reacted:

"Serves you ,there are some questions you don't ask woman especially child birthing and marriage status Don't be unwise."

Endurance Moses commented:

"Small joke westerners celeb go turn am to fight e nor reach like that ma'am,be calming down with English joor."

