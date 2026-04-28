Phyna identified a single Nigerian male artist as the only person in the entire industry she would consider having a brief encounter with

The reality star admitted she has some reservations about what the experience might actually be like behind closed doors

This daring confession comes shortly after the reality star underwent a physical transformation

Former Big Brother Naija winner Phyna has stirred conversation online after disclosing the only Nigerian singer she would consider for a one-night stand.

The reality star made the disclosure during a livestream conversation with fellow streamer Davrel, in which she discussed relationships and personal preferences.

Phyna says Omah Lay is the only artist she would consider having a one-night stand with. Photos: Phyna.

Source: Instagram

During the live session, Phyna, who recently went under the knife, said she would not mind having a one-time romantic encounter with Omah Lay, even though she hinted it might not be particularly exciting.

“The only Nigerian artist I can have a one night stand with is Omah Lay, I feel like it might be boring but I will still go for it,” she said.

Phyna flaunts new body after BBL

Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna shared photos of her body one month after undergoing surgery.

The reality star went under the knife and previously shared a video of her recovery journey with fans on social media.

She also promised to keep flaunting her new body until they got tired of seeing it.

In the caption of her post, she stated that it had been one month since she had the surgery as she stormed the beach in a swimsuit to show off her new look.

She was seen wearing blue pants and a swimsuit, posing in different directions to show off her body. Phyna was also spotted in the water on her knees with her backside facing the camera to highlight the results of the procedure.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate also climbed a rock to flaunt her new figure while wearing matching earrings with her swimsuit.

Reacting, fans of the reality star expressed excitement over her new body. Many praised her doctor and said she had achieved a great result.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Phyna's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Baronofgrace stated:

"Did they use her Brain to mix her bbl antibiotics?"

@chibu9ja wrote:

"Who told her she's up to Omah Lay , They are not in the same league"

@stfukhaleeed shared:

"Since she do bbl her brain kini reduced further"

Phyna admits she has some reservations about what the experience with Omah Lay might actually be like behind closed doors. Photo: Phyna.

Source: Instagram

Phyna is ready to end beef with Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna recently revealed she was ready to bury the hatchet with Afrobeats superstar Davido, almost two years after their heated online disagreement shook social media.

The former BBNaija “Level Up” housemate disclosed a recent Twitch livestream. She spoke candidly about the lingering issue and her desire to finally move on.

According to Phyna, time and maturity changed her perspective, and she now believes a proper conversation could help both parties understand what really went wrong.

Source: Legit.ng