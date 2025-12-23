After filming until the early hours of the morning, Lateef Adedimeji went straight to organize an elaborate floral surprise for his wife

The actor penned a soul-stirring message to Mo Bimpe, describing her as his "answered prayer"

Eagle-eyed fans have pointed to Mo Bimpe’s specific "looks" as evidence that a new addition might be joining the family soon

Nollywood’s favorite power couple, Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe, celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Monday, December 22.

Despite the grueling demands of late-night shoots, Lateef pulled off a breathtaking surprise celebration for his wife.

Taking to his Instagram page, the versatile actor shared a video of the moment he transformed a room into a floral sanctuary to mark four years of marital bliss.

Lateef Adedimeji made a surprise for his wife, MoBimpe, on their wedding anniversary.

The actor admitted that while the process was stressful following an exhausting shoot, seeing his wife's face made every second worth it.

In the caption, Lateef poured out his heart to his wife. He reflected on their four-year journey, emphasizing that choosing her remains the best decision he has ever made.

He wrote:

“Four years of choosing you my love @mo_bimpe—and I would do it again, every single time. Stressful? Yes. Worth it? Absolutely."

He further described the actress as his "life, joy, and answered prayer," praying that God continues to strengthen their bond and crown their years with grace.

The actress, who looked visibly moved by the gesture, displayed a certain "glow" that many fans believe is synonymous with pregnancy.

Watch the video here:

Speculations trail Lateef, MoBimpe's video

@K_darrell0x1 noted:

"This woman doesn't look happy in the marriage, rescue her or him."

@awayemicheal shared:

"She’s heavy as well, double congratulations"

@exola_g commented:

"It looks like she’s pregnant. Congratulations to her God bless their home"

@DonLumzyAdams wrote:

"See the way she's undramatic and quiet, it's bcos she's self assured, she knows what she's got and she knows she deserves all these and more but you see all those ones in tears and scream is always giving I don't deserve this"

@Engrvirus1 commented:

"Anytime I see this two, I remember that video of him hiding in the kitchen cabinet saying he doesn't want to bath"

@KingJoshy31 wrote:

"Deep down, she didn’t look happy,her expression said a lot. In marriage, there’s a level you get to where, if what call the "fruit of the womb" is missing, celebrations like anniversaries don’t always feel complete. I’m grateful that God has finally answered their prayers

Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe got married in 2021

Prophetess shares vision about Lateef, MoBimpe

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian prophetess, Mary Olubori, has gone public with a prophecy concerning Lateef Adedimeji and his wife, Mo’Bimpe.

In a video making the rounds online, the cleric disclosed that she had a dream in which she saw the pair becoming parents.

Olubori explained that the vision came to her on two different occasions, and in both, the outcome was the same: the couple had welcomed a baby.

