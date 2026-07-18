Ghana has released the official fees for tourist, business, and transit visas for foreigners who want to visit the country in 2026

The Ghana Immigration Service said tourist and business visa holders can stay in the country for up to 30 days after arrival

The official visa fees are in US dollars, while the amounts have also been converted to Nigerian naira for easy understanding

Ghana has announced the cost of some of its visa types to help travellers around the world who wish to engage in work, business, tourism, or other activities in the country know the amount they need to pay.

On the Ghana Immigration Service website, the cost of the tourist visa and business visa was revealed.

3 types of Ghana visas and the official costs for foreign travellers. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Kryssia Campos/MARCO SIMONCELLI

Source: Getty Images

Ghana announces official fees

The official website also disclosed the fee travellers need to pay for a transit visa through Ghana.

The visa fees are listed in US dollars. However, Legit.ng has converted the amounts to Nigerian naira for readability.

The following are some of the visa types available in Ghana.

Ghana: Tourist Visa

The Ghanaian government welcomes foreigners from different parts of the world to enjoy holidays and spend time with family and friends in the country.

The cost of a tourist visa is $260 (N358,369).

Ghana: Business Visa

This type of visa allows foreigners to attend business meetings, conferences, events, and engage in other business-related activities in Ghana.

The cost of a business visa is $260 (N358,369).

Ghana: Transit Visa

A transit visa allows travellers to pass through Ghana while waiting for a connecting flight to another country or destination.

The fee for a transit visa is lower than that of the tourist and business visas.

The cost of a transit visa is $65 (N89,592.35).

The Ghana Immigration Service made it clear that holders of tourist and business visas can stay in the country for up to 30 days.

South Sudan: African countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany published the official list of African countries whose citizens must obtain a visa before travelling to the country.

The report explained that citizens of most African countries are required to obtain a visa before entering Germany, while only a few African countries are exempt under Germany's visa-free entry policy.

Source: Legit.ng