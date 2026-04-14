Viral reports from various blog sites suggested that Lateef Adedimeji and Mo'Bimpe have finally welcomed a set of twins

The news followed a recent heated exchange where Mo Bimpe stood her ground against a netizen who criticised her for being "too secretive"

Despite the heavy speculation and "naming ceremony" whispers, Lateef and Mo Bimpe have maintained a cryptic silence

Social media is buzzing with speculation that Nollywood couple Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe have welcomed babies, with several blog sites alleging the pair had multiple births.

The reports, which began circulating online, quickly gained attention among fans of the celebrity couple.

However, neither Lateef nor Mo Bimpe has publicly confirmed the claims, leaving followers searching for clues in their recent posts.

Reports suggest that Lateef Adedimeji and Mo'Bimpe have finally welcomed a set of twins. Photos: Lateef Adedimeji.

Source: Instagram

The development has also revived memories of a March incident involving Mo Bimpe and a social media user identified as Oriretan Honour.

The drama started after the actress shared a new month message on March 1, 2026. Reacting in the comment section, the user criticised her for not confirming earlier rumours that she had welcomed twins with her husband.

According to the commenter, it was unwise for her to keep quiet about the reports, urging her to clarify the situation.

Mo Bimpe, however, responded firmly, stating that no one had the right to dictate how she handled her personal life. Despite the exchange, she neither confirmed nor denied the rumour at the time.

Read some of the reports here:

Reactions trail news of Mo'Bimpe's babies arrival

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@fertilitynaturalherbs stated:

"I pray for every TTC mothers here and also all the pregnant women here you all will carry your healthy babies IJN , nothing will be missing nothing will be broken In Jesus Name"

@tksparkle commented:

"Congratulations to them. Thank God for wiping away their tears and giving them a new song. For not forsaking them and putting the devil to shame. Our God NEVER fails. He is too faithful to fail"

@ifeloveyy stated:

"I dreamt about it a month ago and then I picked my phone and went to their instagram pages but I didn’t see such news there I dropped my and prayed for them only to see this news in three different blogs already this afternoon I’m so happy, not on their pages still regardless I claimed it for them and congratulations 🎉🥰🥰 God is good"

@thima_goldempire shared:

"Thank God in the highest Oluwa e SEUN ooo agbeoga baba Oluwa e se agbeoga baba Oluwa e se I’m happy for them a ba wan kale ni agbara olorun"

Lateef Adedimeji and his wife, Mo Bimpe, have been married since 2021. Photos: Mo'Bimpe.

Source: Instagram

Mo Bimpe fires back at critic

Legit.ng previously reported that Mo Bimpe had a difficult situation on the internet when a female troll taunted her.

The actress posted a casual video of herself and her husband prepping for an event, and a troll resorted to the comments to mock her childless status and threaten her marriage.

According to the troll, the actress would soon be replaced by a second wife in her marital home.

Source: Legit.ng