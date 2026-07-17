Joan Monfort, the photographer behind the iconic 2007 photo of Messi bathing baby Yamal, has spoken ahead of the 2026 World Cup final

Spain face Argentina on July 19, 2026, setting up a historic on-pitch meeting between Yamal and his childhood idol Messi

Monfort told FIFA the image felt like history being written before it happened, and his words have reignited fascination with the photo

The photographer who captured one of football's most prophetic images has reflected on its significance as the moment it foreshadowed finally arrives on the world's biggest stage.

Joan Monfort took the now-iconic photograph in 2007, which shows a 19-year-old Lionel Messi bathing a baby who would grow up to become Lamine Yamal.

Nearly two decades later, Spain and Argentina will meet in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on July 19, 2026, placing the two players on opposing sides in the most anticipated match of their careers.

Monfort speaks about Messi-Yamal picture

Speaking to FIFA ahead of the final, Monfort said the image continues to carry a weight that is difficult to put into words.

“It was no coincidence, it was a miracle. Messi was 19 and even shyer and more introverted back then,” he said.

Monfort described the shot as something that transcends the game itself, saying the way events have unfolded since that quiet moment in 2007 borders on the unexplainable.

“That photo is etched in my soul. It was a miracle back then and continues to be 20 years on. It was like writing history before it happened. Nobody could have imagined that things would pan out as they have…” he added.

His reflection did not stop at football. Monfort said the extraordinary chain of events has pushed him toward a belief in something beyond human understanding.

“I'm starting to believe that there's something greater than us out there. I don't know what it is or where it comes from, but there has to be something because the way things have fallen into place is unexplainable and magical,” he concluded.

The image resurfaced widely once Spain and Argentina confirmed their places in the final, drawing renewed attention to the coincidence that connects both players before a competitive ball has been kicked between them.

Barcelona shared the backstory of how the photograph came to exist in 2007, but neither Messi nor Yamal has made any public statement about it.

UNICEF confirms viral photo

Legit.ng previously reported that UNICEF confirmed that the viral photos of Lionel Messi bathing baby Lamine Yamal are real photos taken in 2007.

There have been a few doubters on the internet, with many claiming that they were AI-generated to sell a perfect story for the rising star.

Source: Legit.ng