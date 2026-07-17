Burna Boy and Shakira have reunited once again ahead of the first FIFA World Cup final halftime show

The highlight was the heartwarming moment when the Nigerian singer lifted his female counterpart

The chemistry between the two singers has captured attention as Nigerians shared different comments

Music stars Burna Boy and Shakira are once again at the center of public discussion after a warm and energetic hug captured on video went viral.

The video, which surfaced online on Friday, July 17, 2026, showed the Afrobeats icon lifting and spinning the Colombian superstar, executing a joyful 360-degree spin during rehearsal.

Video shows the moment Burna Boy lifted Shakira as they reunite ahead of 2026 World Cup final. Credit: shakira

Source: Instagram

The lighthearted interaction has fans buzzing about the chemistry between the duo.

The heartwarming moment comes after their successful collaboration on “Dai Dai,” the official anthem for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the duo performed the song together at the tournament’s opening ceremony in Mexico City in June, where a similar warm backstage hug also sparked reactions.

Both artists are also set to appear in the historic final halftime show on Sunday, July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, alongside headliners including Madonna, Justin Bieber, and BTS.

Nigerians react to the chemistry between Burna Boy and Shakira. Credit: burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The video showing the moment Burna Boy lifted Shakira is below:

More pictures of Shakira and Burna Boy below:

Reactions to Burna Boy and Shakira's chemistry

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

Socold2 said:

"Odogwu knows she’s no longer married and this might be his only chance, Odogwu weeeeee!! lol."

OnoyomDavid commented:

"This chemistry between Burna Boy and Shakira will one day come to lime light, we are watching."

madibaway said:

"Gerrard Pique watching Burnaboy."

velvetstarh commented:

"The pure joy in this hug and spin is everything. Burna and Shakira lighting up the World Cup vibe together makes the whole collaboration feel so genuine and fun."

pheerajy said:

"I no trust these two oh."

What Brymo said about Burna Boy

Legit.ng previously reported that singer Brymo accused Burna Boy of purchasing his Grammy Award, claiming he was once asked to pay $10,000 for a BET Awards nomination.

Brymo dismissed Burna Boy’s 2023 freestyle diss, insisting he would never mention the Grammy winner in his songs and questioning his performance and songwriting abilities.

The feud, which began in 2023 when Brymo labelled Burna Boy unoriginal, has reignited with Brymo’s latest remarks challenging the credibility of Burna Boy’s achievements.

Source: Legit.ng