Kelechi Iheanacho has completed a surprise move to Turkish club Bursaspor on a free transfer

The Super Eagles striker reportedly turned down a new contract from Celtic before signing a three-year deal

The former Manchester City star will now help Bursaspor push for promotion to the Turkish Süper Lig

Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho has completed a shock move to Turkish side Bursaspor after rejecting a new contract from Scottish champions Celtic.

The Nigerian international signed a three-year deal with the ambitious Turkish club after becoming a free agent following the expiration of his Celtic contract at the end of June, bringing his brief spell in Glasgow to an end.

Kelechi Iheanacho with the Scottish Premiership trophy. Photo by Craig Williamson

Source: Getty Images

Why Iheanacho chose Bursaspor

Although Celtic were eager to retain the 29-year-old and offered him fresh terms after opting against activating a one-year extension clause in his previous contract, per the BBC, Iheanacho decided to pursue a new challenge.

According to Nigerian transfer insider Onokala Onyebuchi, Bursaspor convinced the former Leicester City forward with a significantly improved financial package, prompting him to continue his career in Turkey.

The club unveiled the striker with a creative Odyssey-themed announcement across its social media platforms as excitement grew among supporters over the arrival of one of Nigeria's most accomplished forwards.

Fresh challenge in Turkey

Iheanacho joins a Bursaspor side determined to return to the Turkish Süper Lig after winning the TFF 2. Lig title last season to secure promotion to the country's second division.

The historic club has strengthened its squad with experienced players as it targets back-to-back promotions, and the arrival of the former Manchester City and Sevilla striker is viewed as a major statement of intent.

The Super Eagles star also brings valuable experience after winning major honours in England and Scotland, while his goals and leadership are expected to play a key role in Bursaspor's promotion ambitions.

His move means he will now feature in the same country as fellow Nigerian international Victor Osimhen, who captains Turkish champions Galatasaray in the first tier.

Iheanacho’s proposed Celtic salary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Celtic remained hopeful of extending Iheanacho's stay after offering the Super Eagles striker a new two-year contract following the expiry of his previous deal.

The proposed agreement reportedly included a weekly salary of £35,000, amounting to about £4.42 million over two years when performance-related bonuses were included. Despite the offer, the Nigerian forward ultimately opted to continue his career elsewhere.

Source: Legit.ng