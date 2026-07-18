Kazakhstan's Foreign Office has published the full list of countries whose citizens can enter and exit the country without a visa in 2026

The visa-free arrangement caps eligible travellers at a maximum of 30 calendar days per visit from the moment they cross the border

The government also outlined strict passport requirements that travellers must meet before they can benefit from the visa-free access

Kazakhstan's Foreign Office has published a complete list of countries whose citizens are permitted to enter and leave the country without a visa in 2026, provided their stay does not exceed 30 calendar days from the point of crossing the Kazakhstani border.

The policy applies to holders of ordinary passports from 48 nations spanning Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Oceania, according to information published on the official visa and migration portal.

Kazakhstan has named the countries eligible for its visa-free entry. Photo Credit: VCG

Source: Getty Images

Kazakhstan: Full list of 48 countries

The following countries are covered under the visa-free arrangement with Kazakhstan:

1. Australia.

2. Austria.

3. Belgium.

4. Bulgaria.

5. Canada.

6. Chile.

7. Croatia.

8. Cyprus.

9. Czech Republic.

10. Denmark.

11. Estonia.

12. Finland.

13. France.

14. Germany.

15. Greece (Hellenic Republic).

16. Hungary.

17. Iceland.

18. Ireland.

19. Israel.

20. Italy.

21. Japan.

22. Latvia.

23. Lithuania.

24. Luxembourg.

25. Malaysia.

26. Malta.

27. Mexico.

28. Monaco.

29. Netherlands.

30. New Zealand.

31. Norway.

32. Poland.

33. Portugal.

34. Romania.

35. Singapore.

36. Slovakia.

37. Slovenia.

38. South Korea (Republic of Korea).

39. Spain.

40. Sweden.

41. Switzerland.

42. Turkey.

43. United Arab Emirates.

44. United Kingdom.

45. United States of America.

46. Finland (Federal Republic).

47. Kazakhstan (Grand Duchy of Luxembourg listed separately).

48. Estonia.

Kazakhstan: Passport requirements for visa-free entry

Beyond national eligibility, travellers must also ensure their passport meets a series of conditions before they can benefit from the arrangement.

The document must be free of any marks, erasures, corrections, torn pages, or embroidered pages that could raise doubts about its authenticity or ownership.

Passports must contain at least two blank pages reserved for visa stamps, with the exception of individuals who have been issued a visa specifically to depart Kazakhstani territory.

The document's validity must not expire earlier than three months after the expiry date of any requested visa, again with the same departure-visa exception applying. Passports that carry marks indicating a previous extension of their validity period are also not accepted under the scheme.

The 30-day limit runs from the moment a traveller physically crosses the Kazakhstani state border, and the conditions apply equally upon entry and exit.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported how Kazakhstan's leader emerged from his predecessor's shadow and consolidated power.

How Kazakhstan's president ordered snap election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about how Kazakhstan's president ordered a snap vote months ahead of schedule and the reason he gave.

In an address to the Central Asian country's parliament, Tokayev also proposed holding snap parliamentary elections in the first half of 2023, after his country underwent a political crisis earlier that year that left more than 200 people dead.

A presidential vote was due in Kazakhstan in 2024 and parliamentary elections in 2025.

Source: Legit.ng