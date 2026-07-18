Queen Ola, one of the late Alaafin of Oyo's wives, announced a major personal milestone that has sparked excitement online

The former queen shared an emotional message as she celebrated the achievement, describing it as a testament to faith and perseverance

Her announcement attracted congratulatory messages from Mercy Aigbe and other celebrities, leaving fans eager to know more

Queen Ola, one of the wives of the late Alaafin of Oyo, has celebrated a major achievement as she unveiled her new mansion worth millions of naira.

The young former Queen took to her Instagram page to share a video of the house, expressing gratitude for the journey that led her to this point.

Queen Ola's latest announcement sparks reactions from Mercy Aigbe, others. Credit: @queenola2

Source: Instagram

She described the home as more than just bricks and walls, but a testimony of God’s faithfulness.

In her words:

“Every late night, every sacrifice, every prayer, and every tear led me here. This house is more than bricks and walls; it is a testimony to God’s faithfulness and a reminder to me that God’s timing is always perfect.

"Welcome to my new home. Alhamdulilahi Robil Al-Ameen.”

Her announcement drew reactions from celebrities, including actress Mercy Aigbe, who joined others in congratulating her on the milestone.

Queen Ola had earlier confirmed her divorce from the Alaafin after questions arose about her absence during the late monarch’s 82nd birthday.

When the Alaafin passed away in April 2022, she openly mourned him, recalling how smooth and good their relationship was before things fell apart.

See her post below:

Netizens react to Queen Ola's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

AleshSanni wrote:

“Yas, our new home."

QueenPortable wrote:

“Congratulations, mama."

Mercy Aigbe wrote:

“Congratulations."

Funmi Awelewa wrote:

“Congratulations Queen."

Queentobi said:

“Congratulations, Queen."

Jiganbabaoja wrote:

“Congratulations, dear."

Alaafin of Oyo congratulates Imisi

Legit.ng reported that the Alaafin of Oyo congratulated BBNaija season 10 winner Imisioluwa, aka Imisi, on her achievement.

The Yoruba monarch joined fans in and outside Nigeria to celebrate Imisi's win.

He also posted a picture of the reality star on his Instagram story, congratulating her.

Source: Legit.ng