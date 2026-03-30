Gunmen invaded the Angwan Rukuba community in Jos North on Sunday night, leaving a trail of blood and over 30 residents dead

Pastor Jerry Eze took to X (formerly Twitter), praying for the wickedness of the perpetrators to perish with them

Critics questioned his close ties with the political class and insisted that the current crisis requires governmental accountability rather than spiritual slogans

Popular cleric Jerry Eze has come under scrutiny following his reaction to the recent killings in Plateau State, as Nigerians continue to mourn victims of the tragic attack.

Gunmen had reportedly stormed Angwan Rukuba, a community in Jos North Local Government Area, on Sunday night, March 29, leaving over 30 people dead.

The incident has since drawn widespread condemnation, with public figures and citizens alike expressing grief and outrage.

Pastor Jerry Eze prays for the wickedness of the perpetrators to perish with them. Photo: Jerry Eze.

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the development, Pastor Jerry Eze took to X (formerly Twitter) to offer prayers for the victims and the affected community.

“JOS - JESUS OUR SAVIOUR! The Mercy of EL-ROI has Prevailed!! May the Wickedness of the Wicked perish with them!!!” he wrote.

His message reflected a spiritual response, calling for divine intervention amid violence.

However, what followed showed that not everyone was on the same page.

Shortly after his post, several Nigerians began questioning whether prayers alone were sufficient in addressing the recurring violence.

For many, the issue goes beyond spiritual comfort.

Some argued that while prayer has its place, concrete action.

Read his post below:

Nigerians hit back at Pastor Jerry Eze

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Admiral_Cyborg stated:

"In the history of wicked people, their wickedness has never perished with them. Stop this nonsense and use your platform to hold the authorities responsible and let them be accountable. Stop being dramatic and stop using people's pain to cash out!"

@HonitelHQ shared:

"Instead of you to call out the government with your full chest, look at what you are here doing. People lost their lives yesterday due to the incompetence of the government and of course, you are here praying. A prayer for Nigeria is useless. What we are facing is not spiritual. Enough of this!"

@Aynoniii wrote:

"If there’s power in the name of Jesus, he would’ve stopped Owo massacre, now it’s Jos, No God is protecting anybody, wake up young and old fööls"

@camelaeto stated:

"This thing pissed me clean off. Here again after watching a mom hold on to her dead son. She keeps blo*ing air to his face. In a miraculous world, that desperation, that grief should be enough to raise him. What exactly prevailed? Grief, rage, kakistocracy? Loss?"

Pastor Jerry Eze Under Fire Over Message on Plateau Killings: "Wickedness Shall Not Prevail"

Source: Instagram

Tonto Dikeh shares vision about cleric

Legit.ng also reported that Tonto Dikeh caused a stir with a vision she shared about a man of God.

The Nollywood actress, in a post shared via her social media pages, called for prayers for spiritual leaders in the country.

According to the post she shared, the vision showed a coffin next to a well-known man of God during a moment of celebration.

Source: Legit.ng