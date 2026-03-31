Mr Macaroni has reacted to the killing of residents in Jos, Plateau state a few days ago as video surfaced online

Social media was thrown into mourning a few days ago after gunmen invaded a community in Jos and killed several people

The skit maker criticised the government and rated the nation’s leadership poorly in some of his tweets

Nigerian content creator and actor, Mr Macaroni, whose real name is Debo Adedayo, has reacted to the killing of residents in Jos, Plateau state.

Gunmen reportedly invaded a community in the state and too the lives of several people.

Fans join Mr Macaroni in dragging the overnment over killing in Jos. Photo credit@mrmacaroni/@ashiwajubat

Source: Instagram

In a series of tweets and a video shared on his X page, the actor criticised the government and accused it of lacking accountability.

According to him, about 40 lives were lost, yet the president did not address Nigerians over the tragedy.

He tagged the president and described his administration as a “useless government.”

Mr Macaroni continues criticism of President Tinubu

In another post, Mr Macaroni stated that Nigerians wake up daily to tragic news and continue to express frustration.

Mr Macaroni speaks about the state of the nation after Jos killing. Photo credit@mrmacaroni

Source: Instagram

He added that lives are being lost due to what he described as the government’s incompetence.

This is not the first time the actor has criticised the president or other public officials over the state of the nation.

A few months ago, he called out the Lagos state commissioner for tourism over a viral video in which she confronted a man recording her.

He criticised the public office holder and challenged her to respond to his post.

Here is the X post by Mr Macaroni below:

How fans reacted to Macaroni's tweets

Reactions have trailed the post made by the skit maker. Here are some of the comments below:

@Akube commented:

"It’s truly disturbing. When lives are lost on that scale, silence from leadership only deepens the pain and anger people are already feeling. At the very least, there should be acknowledgment, empathy, and clear steps on what’s being done to prevent it from happening again. Lives shouldn’t feel this disposable."

@Delighting shared:

"Next thing for them to do is to arrest and humiliate anyone who dares to speak up against insecurity. Instead of to Chanel same energy to those territories."

@Realmoneygirl said:

"Every day Nigerians wake up to tragedy, but change won’t come from hope alone. The real power is in holding leaders accountable… and in building your own freedom so no government can break you. Wake up. Act. Protect yourself.

@Medsense wrote:

"May God open your eyes to see the marvelous work Mr president has been doing to protect Nigerians. It's obvious that you have been living in the studio for far too long. No wonder you are removed far away from the realities of the nation."

Mr Macaroni speaks about choice of religion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that skit maker Mr Macaroni opened up about his life and career in an interview with Biola Bayo on her podcast, Talk to B.

According to him, he has always known he will be successful, but he did not know how and when it would happen.

Source: Legit.ng