Peter Okoye has explicitly shut down any possibility of a P-Square comeback, telling fans the group is "done and dusted" for good

The singer hit back at claims that the brothers have "flopped" since their separation, urging Nigerians to respect personal boundaries and life choices

Defending his solo journey, Peter reminded his followers that "nothing lasts forever" and that change is an inevitable part of human existence

For years, fans have held on to hope that one of Nigeria’s most iconic music duos would find their way back to each other.

But a recent statement from Peter Okoye may have just rewritten that narrative for good.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter recently threatened a tweep online.

It all started with a fan’s question on X (formerly Twitter).

Peter Okoye shut down any possibility of a P-Square comeback. Photo: Peter Okoye/Psquare.

Source: Instagram

“Can we just have Psquare back?” the user asked — a sentiment shared by many who still cherish the legacy of P-Square.

But Peter’s reply was short, direct, and left little room for interpretation.

He stated:

“Not with me! Done and dusted.”

With those few words, the singer appeared to shut the door on any immediate possibility of a reunion.

Another user weighed in, suggesting that the duo’s separation had negatively affected their individual careers.

“That’s why you guys have flopped badly,” the comment read.

The singer, however, didn’t hold back.

“Not your flop! Learn to respect people’s decisions! Nothing lasts forever! Change is constant,” he replied.

Read the X conversation here:

Reactions trail Peter Okoye's comment

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@outtahighbee stated:

"Una 2 be my senior o but d day I’ll catch both of u ehn. That devil wey Dey always cause this yeye separation and fight, Na dat day I go kpai am and send am comot so the world can have their favorite twins again."

@ialwayspreach shared:

"na why you don turn upcoming artiste so. when u put asunder what God joined together wetin u dey expect. that album u won roll out, dont even bother cos it would do nothing close to what psquare can do."

@_Ikegold stated:

"I just can't understand why psquare couldn't sort things out and keep doing great things together. It's painful."

@ralawal4 commented:

"I really respect you alot brother and i respect your decisions as well. Just keep winning brr. God will continue to protect you."

@Salvato27113984 shared:

"But you guys are blood brother. I really miss both of you song together. I'm your fan since day 1, when you guys release "no one like you""

Peter Okoye reminds his followers that "nothing lasts forever". Photo: Peter Okoye.

Source: Instagram

Peter Okoye steps back from activism

Legit.ng previously reported that Peter Okoye revealed he was stepping back from activism to focus on family amid the economic and security crisis in the country.

Peter made this public on Monday, March 9, 2026, during an exchange with a fan who questioned his silence on Nigeria's high inflation, soaring fuel prices, and insecurity.

Responding, the singer explained that he had done his part, from marching in EndSARS protests in 2020 to campaigning for Peter Obi in the 2023 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng