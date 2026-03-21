Peter Okoye has condemned a viral post that claimed his late mother was against his marriage to Lola Omotayo

A netizen had made the bold claim in a viral tweet while making unpleasant remarks about the singer's mother

Peter Okoye's response, which included a lawsuit threat, has further sparked reactions online

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, of the defunct Psquare group, on Saturday, March 21, 2026, condemned a viral tweet accusing his late mother of ethnic bigotry.

A social media user on X, formerly Twitter, had shared a tweet, claiming Peter's late mother was against his marriage to his wife Lola Omotayo, because she is a Yoruba woman.

Netizen accuses Peter Okoye's late mother of ethnic bigotry. Credit: peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Responding, Peter described the claim as unacceptable and hurtful.

The singer ordered the social media user to take down the post and apologise or risk legal action.

"This post about my late mother is unacceptable and deeply hurtful. You’ve crossed the line. Take it down and apologize immediately, or I will take legal action. This madness on social media must stop," he wrote.

Peter Okoye 'Mr P' married his wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye, in a traditional wedding ceremony in November 2013. They have two children together, a son named Cameron and a daughter named Aliona.

Peter Okoye responds to bold claim about his late mother in viral tweet. Credit: peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Peter Okoye's tweet in reaction to bold claim about his late mother is below:

Reactions to Peter Okoye's response to bold claim

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens advised Peter Okoye to arrest the accuser. Read the comments below:

ALF123RED said:

"Ah! This is too much na, how can this be said about a late woman who's not even alive anymore? Please in the name of whatever you believe in, take this post down or face legal actions from Mr. PSquare. I don't suggest the later so please take the post down and apologize.

Jay_Odunlami reacted:

"Did he lie about being bigot or not? I condemn his insults on your mother. He should apologize on that."

SavvyRinu reacted:

"Please report and get legal action."

bigtompsfc commented:

"What do you want to use his apology for? No go warm eba. Someone disrespected your late mom and you are asking him to delete the post and apologize as per wetin? Person wey you go arrest make he go sleep for cell like a week."

LadyThorpe82 said:

"Maybe the person is secretly a filly member? Perhaps from the extended family? Na dem fit make this kain statement. Cos it's weird for a random person to wake up and make this kind of post. Wetin consain you?"

Mr_mustaphaaa reacted:

"How can someone make such hurtful comments about another person's mother, especially when they have no stake in the matter? It’s truly baffling

MrEazzy said:

"Why do you even need an apology Peter? Can we start teaching these guys lessons the hard way already? They're just getting bolder because none of them has really been used to set an example. Please use this one to set the record straight."

Peter Okoye steps back from activism

Legit.ng previously reported that Peter Okoye revealed he was stepping back from activism to focus on family amid the economic and security crisis in the country.

Peter made this public on Monday, March 9, 2026, during an exchange with a fan who questioned his silence on Nigeria's high inflation, soaring fuel prices, and insecurity.

Responding, the singer explained that he had done his part, from marching in EndSARS protests in 2020 to campaigning for Peter Obi in the 2023 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng