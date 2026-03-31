Singer Skales has publicly criticised Cubana Chief Priest after he suggested that the recent Jos killings were motivated by a plot to embarrass President Tinubu on his 74th birthday

Cubana Chief Priest's post quickly drew backlash from Nigerians who found his focus on political embarrassment inappropriate, given the loss of lives

Reacting on social media, Skales described the comment as delusional and questioned the socialite's conscience, pointing out that real human lives had been lost in the violence

Popular Nigerian singer Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, widely known as Skales, has strongly criticised socialite Cubana Chief Priest over a controversial statement he made concerning the recent killings in Jos, Plateau State.

The attacks, which claimed several lives, have drawn widespread sympathy and condemnation across the country.

Skales slams Cubana Chief Priest over post claiming Jos violence was designed to embarrass President Tinubu during birthday celebration. Photo: skales/cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Moments ago, Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chief Priest reacted to the tragedy by expressing sympathy for the victims, but also suggested that the violence was part of a plan to embarrass President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 74th birthday.

He urged security agencies to intensify their efforts, praised the President, and prayed for the souls of those who died.

His remarks quickly attracted backlash online, with many Nigerians faulting the idea of linking such a devastating incident to the President’s birthday.

Skales joined the chorus of criticism, describing Cubana Chief Priests' comments as insensitive and questioning how anyone could focus on embarrassment to the President while lives had been lost.

The Afrobeats singer expressed disbelief that a public figure could write such remarks, noting that the celebrity businessman also has children but spoke insensitively about other people's kids who lost their lives in the attack.

“This guy is delusional ... I can’t believe he said that ... life’s lost and all you care about is the president being embarrassed... I can’t believe you sat down and wrote this sh!t .. where is your conscience... you have kids don’t you also @cubana_chiefpriest.”

Read Skales' comments on Cubana Chief Priests' remarks on Jos attack below:

Nigerians react to Skales' call-out

Many Nigerians supported Skales' stance and criticised Cubana Chief Priest's priorities.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@solomonbbuchi said:

"Is this man a real person??"

@iamizu_frank101 commented:

"I love the way you're going, keep it up man 🙌🙌"

@nwankwo___naza wrote:

"skales God bless you"

@whats_up_mayor said:

"Chief Priest Is endangering his life for saying things like dis , this generation is not to be messed with"

@omoye_nee_imose commented:

"On his birthday?🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ Who cares about a president who don't care about his people. Being a citizen of Nigeria is it a curse? My Question every minute is where is next, because we are scared"

@celiaokechukwu wrote:

"@cubana_chiefpriest people like you usually feel like your money keeps you safe from what is happening in the country because you can fly out of the country in a whim, my prayer though is that Nigeria happens to you and yours. May you experience it in such a level that you open your mouth and cry publicly, Amen!"

Skales criticises Cubana Chief Priest after his Jos attacks comment sparks outrage online. Photo: skales/cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Skales warns fan over comment on his daughter

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Skales reacted strongly after a social media user made a comment about his daughter.

The singer had shared a photo of himself and his young daughter, but the situation changed after a user compared the child to Wizkid.

Skales responded with a warning, making it clear that he would not tolerate such remarks about his family.

Source: Legit.ng