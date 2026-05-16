Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has mentioned the Arsenal star he wanted at Old Trafford

The Portuguese international noted that the England international fits the playing Partner of the Red Devils

Fernandes admitted the midfielder has performed so well that he deserved to be awarded the Footballer of the Year

Bruno Fernandes has admitted he was disappointed when Manchester United failed to sign Declan Rice.

United were among several Premier League clubs interested in Rice before he eventually joined Arsenal from West Ham in 2023 for £105 million.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes says Declan Rice deserves to play at Old Trafford. Photo by: Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

Rice has since developed into one of Arsenal’s most influential players under Mikel Arteta, producing several standout performances, including his memorable free-kick goal against Real Madrid in the quarterfinal of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League.

The England international has also played a crucial role in Arsenal’s pursuit of a historic double, with the Gunners closing in on their first Premier League title since 2004 as well as their first-ever Champions League title.

Fernandes hails Rice

Portuguese international Bruno Fernandes, believes that Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice's football philosophy ideally fits Old Trafford.

Speaking on JoelBeyaTV's Youtube channel, the Red Devils captain explained that he has been in contact with Rice after meeting him three years ago in Portugal.

He also praised Rice’s performances this season and highlighted the different responsibilities that come with his midfield role. He said:

"Obviously, I knew him already from West Ham and we all knew the qualities he had and I have always said that I thought Rice was a player to play for Man United.

Watch the video:

"I was really sad when he chose to go to Arsenal, I don't know if there was the opportunity or the chance to come to Manchester United, but I always thought that he would be the perfect fit for our club.

"Not just for the player he is but for the person he is, for the professional, he showed me that he is in for his personality and I think what he has been doing this season is a different position, it is a different style of play," per ESPN.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of Manchester United fans after Fernandes' comment on Declan Rice. Read them below:

@PaSheikhnaS said:

"This is actually huge. I think at some point even Rice saw himself as United player and he always spoke nice about United but for some reason we didn’t have the balls to get into a difficult negotiation with West Ham so we went with the easy option of Mason Mount."

Bruno Fernandes says the ideal club for Arsenal's Declan Rice is Manchester United. Photo by: Shaun Botterill.

Source: Getty Images

@TendoKevin added:

"One interesting thing about Carrick is that he was once at the club and things burnt him, he must have learnt alot of lessons and that would be his greatest competitive advantage."

@justlakamora wrote:

"That’s his boy! I think they have couple of personal training sessions together."

Morgan tips Rice for Ballon d'Or

Legit.ng earlier reported that British broadcaster and passionate Arsenal fan, Piers Morgan, has backed midfielder Declan Rice to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or award and PGA Player of the Year Award.

Rice has arguably been Arsenal’s best player this season, pushing the Gunners to the verge of winning the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

Source: Legit.ng