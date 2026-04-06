VDM informed prominent human rights lawyer Deji Adeyanju that he is prepared to withdraw the charges and "forgive" Blord

The activist’s primary condition for dropping the case involves a public declaration of love for the ruling APC and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

VDM suggested that certain individuals are not "supposed to witness the resurrection," alluding to the gravity of the alleged impersonation

Social media activist VeryDarkMan has revealed the condition under which he is willing to forgive businessman Linus Williams Ifejirika and discontinue the ongoing legal case that led to his remand in Kuje prison.

The development comes after the Federal High Court ordered BLord’s remand at the Kuje Correctional Centre over allegations of impersonation and related charges filed by the activist.

However, in a new twist, VDM stated that he is open to settling the matter, but only if a specific demand is met.

VDM says he is prepared to withdraw the charges and "forgive" Blord. Photos: VDM/Blord.

Source: Instagram

The latest update surfaced during an online exchange between VeryDarkMan and human rights lawyer Deji Adeyanju, who has been attempting to mediate between both parties.

During the conversation, the activist hinted that he was ready to forgive the businessman and withdraw the case immediately.

“I will forgive BLord tonight and withdraw the case if you accept my conditions,” he wrote.

Adeyanju, who appeared eager to resolve the matter, asked for clarification, reminding him that he had already been pleading on BLord’s behalf.

“What are the conditions? You know I have been begging on his behalf,” the lawyer responded.

VDM then unveiled his demand. According to him, the mediator must go online and openly express support for the ruling party and the President.

“I want you to go online and shout, ‘I love APC and I love President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,’” he stated.

He also added a controversial remark suggesting that someone unwilling to make such a declaration should not witness the resurrection of Jesus Christ, a comment that further intensified discussions around the issue.

Watch the conversation here:

Reactions trail VDM's condition to Blord

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@everything_sonia__ stated:

"The funny thing be say blord fit come latter make public apology to VDM"

@ds.perfume0 shared:

"I like vdm but for this matter nah. I no even fall for blord but for this case everyone knows online say na cruise both of them dey catch but suddenly vdm turn ham to real thing na say vdm talk say if him and person dey fight say dem go do ham street to street say he no dey take person to court"

@kaydopeevents noted:

"Nwanne no celebrate ooo we de nigeria and what goes around wil come around. Your own fit be Xmas n New year"

@ladi_thws wrote:

"Just knw say na d same pple wey Dey hail u now go still finish u if u make just one mistake ! 🎲 will always roll"

VDM says the condition for dropping the case involves a public declaration of love for the ruling APC and President Tinubu. Photo: Blord.

Source: Facebook

Blord shares video while in Kuje

Legit.ng previously reported that Blord's social media pages remained active, promoting his businesses while he remained in Kuje prison.

On Friday, April 3, 2026, a new video showing Blord promoting his ongoing real estate project, which he termed the 'new Banana Island in Anambra' was shared across his social media pages, including Facebook and Instagram.

In an over one-minute video, Blord gave fans a view of the 400 plots project, with an operational filling station.

Source: Legit.ng