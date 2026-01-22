Skales shared a heartwarming photo of himself and his young daughter, only for a fan to disrupt the moment

An 𝕏 user identified as WisdomCN alleged that the toddler looks like Skales’ former label mate Wizkid

Skales did not take the comment lightly as he described it as "nonsense" and a violation of his family’s privacy

Nigerian singer Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, popularly known as Skales, has sent a warning to a 𝕏 user who made an unexpected comment about his young daughter.

Skales had earlier posted a warm photo of himself and his little girl inside a car, calling her his “passenger princess” while expressing how much she meant to him.

The image initially drew many positive comments, until one reply shifted the mood entirely.

An 𝕏 user alleges that the toddler looks like Skales' former label mate Wizkid.

An 𝕏 user identified as WisdomCN quoted the photo and wrote,

“The girl too resemble Wizkid, very beautiful.”

While some may have seen it as harmless, Skales clearly didn’t. The singer, who has long kept his family life private, immediately replied with a stern warning.

He wrote:

“You see if una wan dey do una nonsense no bring am near my family… you no go like wetin I go do you.”

The incident also arrived at a time when Wizkid’s name had been at the center of several controversies.

In an unrelated development, the ongoing clash between Seun Kuti and Wizkid intensified after Wizkid made a crude comment about Seun’s wife on social media.

The back-and-forth has dominated conversations online and may have influenced how Skales perceived the mention of Wizkid’s name in relation to his family.

Read the tweet here:

Reactions trail Skales post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users

@Ebumoney1 stated:

"Lock him up once, don’t warn him, cos he’s gonna do it again."

@MubarakBalogun noted:

"Abeg, pick am up and forget am for Eleweeran. No post am online o"

@Trex1220 commented:

"Oga shut up, he didn’t even say anything bad, go dance like lamin yamal for that side Anybody can resemble anybody For this life people get doppelgängers"

@_DrTobi wrote:

"I don't like people disrespecting innocent family members but you too calm down Na X we dey you won't do anything lol"

@caleb_okike wrote:

"lol celebrities know this place is filled with foolish people, yet they expose their loved ones here and start acting victims when people start fooling Stop posting ur loved ones on twitter no one will run agenda on them."

Skales describes the fan's comment as "nonsense" and a violation of his family's privacy.

Daddy Freeze lectures Seun Kuti on Wizkid

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that media personality Daddy Freeze weighed into the Wizkid and Seun Kuti feud, warning that the exchanges could drag Fela Anikulapo-Kuti’s legacy into controversy.

He made the remarks during an Instagram live session on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, emphasising that Fela’s cultural impact belongs to all Nigerians, not just his family.

Daddy Freeze expressed affection for Seun but cautioned him against actions that could invite insults toward Fela, saying such outcomes were unacceptable and harmful to the legend’s image.

