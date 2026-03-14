Cubana Chiefpriest has opened up about his experience supporting Peter Obi of the then Labour Party and why he is now part of the City Boy movement

He noted that Seyi Tinubu, the son of the president, is his in-law and that he will be partnering with him and his father

His utterance during Seyi Tinubu's visit to Imo state generated many reactions among fans

Businessman Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, stirs outrage over a comment on Peter Obi and the City Boy Movement in Imo State.

The celebrity barman had expressed interest in joining the City Boy Movement and has publicly confirmed his decision.

Fans drag over Cubana Chiefpriest over comment about Peter Obi. Photo credit@cubanachiefpriest@asiwajubat/@peterobi

Source: Instagram

During Seyi Tinubu’s visit to Imo State over the activities of the City Boy Movement, Cubana Chiefpriest was seen with him on stage, delivering a speech.

He revealed that in the past election, he did not support Tinubu because he wanted to be an “Igbo boy”. However, he described this as the biggest mistake of his life.

He added that he was a fool then but has since changed his mind. Cubana Chiefpriest also likened his political choices to food, saying Peter Obi (whom he supported in the first election) was his “first food,” while Tinubu is now his “second food” and the “real food.”

Chiefpriest speaks about City Boy Movement

Further explaining, he said he is seeking a fair share of government, which is why he is partnering with the City Boy Movement and Tinubu.

Cubana Chiefpriest dragged over comments about Peter Obi during Seyi Tinubu's visit to Owerri. Photo credit@cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

He also told Seyi Tinubu not to disappoint the people, who had come to show him support. According to him, politics is a game, and he does not want the Igbos to lose again.

Cubana Chiefpriest’s speech sparks backlash

Many reacted by taunting the businessman over his alleged baby mama and asked him to conduct a DNA test on his alleged son.

Others noted that his statement suggests he might be interested in benefiting financially if given the opportunity.

Here is the Instagram video below:

How fans reacted to Cubana Chiefpriest's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the businessman speaking about City Boy Movement and Peter Obi. Here are comments below:

@adesinaabigail stated:

"Someone said he’s using his big belle to think now I’m believing that."

@the_opef reacted:

"You want a fair share of the govt…as in “chop the national cake” Rather than this statement that comes across as getting there and siphoning funds too, why not say “we are not merely about seeking an office, we are securing a future where every Nigerian has the platform to make a meaningful impact."

@cyspicy_1 shared:

"Anywhere belle face. Nobody clinch reach this guy."

@adadioranma_onyinye wrote:

"In a bid to prove a point, you're indirectly telling your oppressor that you have come to chop & betray. Wisdom is far."

@patila_realtor said:

"Speak for yourself, you’re not representing Igbos so go ahead with your one vote."

Cubana Chiefpriest constructs road in Owerri

Legit.ng reported that Chiefpriest took to his Instagram story to share videos of a road he recently constructed in his hometown.

He mentioned that he has only one house on that street but decided to give back to the community.

The businessman also challenged his fans to reflect on what they have done in their own hometowns while offering them some advice.

Source: Legit.ng