A Nigerian woman who lost her son to the recent attack in Jos has shared a heartbreaking video lamenting over his demise

In a now-viral video shared via Instagram, the woman lamented that her late son, Promise was her only male child

A viral video had shown the grieving mother holding her late son's corpse following the brutal attack on residents of Jos

A grieving Nigerian mother drew sympathy online after an emotional video captured her mourning the death of her son following the recent violence in Jos.

The emotional clip circulated on social media, showing the woman overwhelmed with sorrow as she struggled to come to terms with the loss inflicted by the attack on residents of the city.

Woman who lost her son to Jos attack breaks silence. Photo credit: @datswasup/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Mother who lost only son to Jos attack speaks

The clip gained attention after it was shared on Instagram by @datswatsup, where viewers witnessed the painful aftermath faced by families affected by the incident.

In the video, the bereaved woman appeared shattered while expressing appreciation to those who reached out to console her during the difficult period.

She showed deep gratitude towards sympathisers who offered support and prayers after news of the tragedy spread online.

According to information accompanying the video, the deceased young man, identified as Promise, was the woman’s only son.

He lost his life after some armed men stormed their community and ended the lives of several residents.

Woman loses her only son to Jos attack. Photo credit: @MirageC/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The loss carried a particularly heavy emotional weight for the mother, who stated that he held a unique and irreplaceable place in her life.

Despite her overwhelming grief, she tried to remain composed while acknowledging the encouragement she received from members of the public following the attack.

She said:

"Good afternoon all. I really appreciate your message and support yesterday and also your condolences. All I can say is, I don't have much to say, Promise is my only male child that I have. He's the only one I have. I give God the glory."

An earlier video had shown the mother holding the lifeless body of her son shortly after the incident, a moment that many viewers described as deeply heartbreaking.

Reactions as woman mourns death of son

The video sparked emotional reactions from Nigerians online, many expressing sorrow over the situation.

Messages of comfort flooded social media platforms as users reacted emotionally to her pain and the reality of losing a child under such tragic circumstances.

Darlingtina__golden said:

"Leave her alone."

Breathingkingg said:

"Can you not speak to her rn? We know she's alive, just let her be first abeg, ohhhhhhh God!"

Mom_tuuu said:

"Leave her alone first."

Dat_sassygirl1 reacted:

"What is the use of this interview?"

Iits_pega said:

"Pls this isn’t the best time to interview her I beg you guys!! This woman isn’t even strong to accept her newest reality, this will cause her more harm pls."

Merengy.doc101 added:

"Make una give her some time naa its too early."

Pharm__cee said:

"Which one is alive and well, often too quick to take advantage of situations, why interview a woman whose child died less than 60 hours ago?"

See the post below:

Woman speaks after losing son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Olayinka Adebanjo returned to appreciate those who supported her after she shed tears on Biola Bayo's podcast.

She lost her only child years ago, and lamented her ordeal during the podcast.

Source: Legit.ng