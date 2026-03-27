Cubana Chiefpriest has arrived at the All Progressives Congress (APC) convention ground in Abuja

The businessman shared a video showing the moment he was specially recognised at the event

This comes after he was booed by a crowd at an earlier event in Abuja, stirring reactions on social media

Socialite and businessman Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, is one of the prominent figures in the country present at the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention at the Eagles Square in Abuja.

The political event, which began on March 25, will end on March 28, 2026, with the main event held at Eagle Square, Abuja.

Cubana Chiefpriest shares video of his arrival at APC convention in Abuja. Credit: cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

According to the reports, over 8,453 delegates from across Nigeria are gathered for this key event, which will elect a new National Working Committee (NWC) and strengthen the party’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” ahead of 2027.

Cubana Chiefpriest recognised at APC convention

The businessman shared a video showing him at the venue as an MC spoke highly about him.

"My amazing elder brother and friend, we call him Chiefpriest, he is the state director of City Boy Movement for Imo state. An amazing, talented, musical artiste. He is also one of the wonderful, illustrious sons of the southeast Imo state in particular," the MC said.

A clip also showed Chiefpriest in a branded APC attire, further reiterating his support for the political party and President Tinubu's re-election bid.

This comes after the socialite found himself in an uncomfortable spotlight during a performance in Abuja.

He had taken to the stage to perform one of his songs, hoping to entertain the crowd and keep the energy alive. A viral clip showed the moment he was booed by the crowd.

Cubana Chiefpriest spotted in APC-branded attire as he attends political convention in Abuja. Credit: cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

The video of Cubana Chiefpriest being specially recognised at the APC convention is below:

Reactions as Cubana Chiefpriest attends APC convention

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read the comments below:

inspire.evansspeaks reacted:

"Some people say it's protecting their business interest the truth is that no business man with legitimate and clean business can be coaxed into supporting a political figure due to business interest. Once they start shouting it's business trust me 80% chances they are into shady deals."

inspire.evansspeaks said:

"Anywhere belle face. We will respond to you after election."

emmysharp1 said:

"@cubana_chiefpriest with due respect sir tell me one good this administration has done for it to be celebrated and given another chance."

rich_connect1 reacted:

"After election we go see wetin u go dy post."

kings_fashion_empire21 reacted:

"For your mind you are now a politician."

Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama shares pictures

Legit.ng also reported that Cubana Chiefpriest's baby mama had shared some pictures of her son, whom she claimed was fathered by him.

The lady had claimed in 2023 that she had an affair with Cubana Chiefpriest, and he denied fathering the child.

She involved DPA about it, and they planned to drag Cubana Chiefpriest to court in the US over the paternity saga as they shared more details.

Source: Legit.ng