Rapper Ice Prince has joined other prominent figures in reacting to the recent attack in Jos, Plateau state

The Oleku crooner, in a heartfelt message , lamented the repeated attack that had lasted for decades

, His message also triggered backlash, as it came only a few days after he performed at the APC convention

Nigerian rapper Ice Prince, whose real name is Panshak Henry Zamani, has come under heavy criticism over his reaction to the deadly attack in Jos, Plateau state capital.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the violence occurred on Sunday, March 29, 2026, in the Angwan Rukuba community within Jos North LGA, sparking a wave of anger and grief from Nigerians, including celebrities.

Rapper Ice Prince reflect on Jos attack in heartfelt message. Credit: iceprincezamani/abat

Source: Instagram

According to the reports, the assault resulted in the deaths of at least 22 residents, while several others sustained injuries and were transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

In the immediate aftermath, the Plateau state government imposed a 48-hour curfew across Jos North.

Ice Prince reacts to Jos attack

Ice Prince, a Jos-born rapper, was among the prominent voices who spoke up.

He reflected on the community’s enduring pain for decades.

Nigerians blast rapper Ice Prince over reaction to deadly attack in Jos. Credit: iceprincezamani

Source: Instagram

“Since 2001, Jos, Jos, Jos. My people have suffered too much tbh… Thoughts and prayers,” he wrote in a viral tweet.

Ice Prince's tweet reacting to Jos attack is below:

Backlash trails Ice Prince's reaction to Jos' attack

Reacting, many netizens accused the rapper of hypocrisy for performing at the APC's March 27 national convention, alongside Duncan Mighty and Peruzzi. Others claimed that he intentionally included the attack in Jos that has been on since 2001 to alleviate the current administration of the blame.

Jos's compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

PvrseLogic commented:

"We know that you people need to make ends meet. But sometimes, you must be able to put integrity and the interest of your people first. Now, how do you defend performing at an event organised by the government?"

techwithini reacted:

"You're so scared to mention APC. You're so useless."

mamarolex said:

"Thoughts and prayers will not solve anything. Going to perform at their convention just shows the kind of person that you are. As a public figure from Jos, you should lead a peaceful protest with the likes of Peter and Paul Okoye from there as well and demand enough is enough."

o_bukunmyyy commented:

"You intentionally included 2001 so it doesn't look like you blaming APC and the current incompetent government. We all know what we are doing."

Ugochuks_D reacted:

"Bro you literally performed for same govt currently ruling. You rejoiced with them and supported them. Same govt that has turned deaf ears to the killings and suffering of your people. Same govt that will apprehend terrorist and still let them go free."

Pastor Jerry reacts to Jos' attack

Legit.ng also reported that Pastor Jerry Eze came under scrutiny following his reaction to the recent killings in Plateau State, as Nigerians continue to mourn victims of the tragic attack.

His message reflected a spiritual response, calling for divine intervention amid violence.

However, what followed showed that not everyone was on the same page.

Shortly after his post, several Nigerians began questioning whether prayers alone were sufficient in addressing the recurring violence.

Source: Legit.ng