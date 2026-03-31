Revered Father Muonso has reacted to the emergence of the City Boy Movement in a viral video on X

In his post, he stated that the Igbos supporting the movement are? motivated by personal gain

He also criticised the country’s leadership over the hardships faced by citizens and the nation as a whole

Nigerian Catholic priest, Reverend Father Ebube Muonso, has reacted to Igbos supporting the City Boy Movement.

A few weeks ago, businessman Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, was seen campaigning with the president’s son, Seyi Tinubu, during a visit to Owerri, Imo state. Chiefpriest explained why he abandoned Peter Obi and joined the City Boy Movement.

Reactions as Father Muonso blasts Igbos over City Boy Movement. Photo credit@revfathermuonos/@cubanachiefpriest/asiwajubat

Source: Instagram

Reacting, the cleric called the Igbos following the movement “fools,” saying they are motivated only by personal gain.

He added that fuel prices are skyrocketing, yet many remain silent.

Reverend Father Ebube Muonso shares more

The cleric further noted that even some clerics remain quiet about national issues when they should be speaking out.

He stated that people are hungry, yet the City Boy Movement chants praises for leaders who have failed. According to him, the current system has failed, but people continue to support it blindly.

Father Muonso drags Obi Cubana over City Boy Movement. Photo credit@obicubana

Source: Instagram

Father Muonso explained that leaders fear citizens who form independent opinions, but those expected to speak up, including spiritual leaders, remain silent.

He described the voice of spiritual leaders as being “in a coma.” He added that the City Boy Movement is aware that the system is not working, yet they claim otherwise.

It is recalled that other celebrities have also criticised the City Boy Movement over its activities.

The likes of Ratel President and Verydarkman (real name Martin Vincent Otse) slammed Obi Cubana, Cubana Chiefpriest, and others for their involvement in the movement.

Here is their X video below:

Reactions of fans to father Ebube Muonos's video

Here are comments below:

@Dannymasterpiece reacted:

"All these non-Irrelevant illiterate Rev Fathers in Southeast seeking for another opportunity to gain relevancy, and they want to put mouth on political matters that they know nothing about. What did Rev Father Ebube Muoso understand about politics that he wants to put his mouth. If we insult am now, they'll say we're insulting Rev Father, una better take una time for this country."

@jyfacroboarder stated:

"Honestly, he has a point. It’s frustrating to watch leaders mismanage the country while many stay silent, whether out of fear, loyalty, or self-interest. True leadership, courage, and accountability are sorely missing right now."

@Grey wrote:

"The 2027 election won’t fix this country—bookmark this tweet. Even if Tinubu is removed from office, deeper structural issues remain. Perhaps it’s time to consider letting each region go its separate way."

@Grey commented:

"The 2027 election won’t fix this country—bookmark this tweet. Even if Tinubu is removed from office, deeper structural issues remain. Perhaps it’s time to consider letting each region go its separate way."

Cubana Chiefpriest constructs a road in Owerri

Legit.ng reported that Chiefpriest took to his Instagram story to share videos of a road he recently constructed in his hometown.

He mentioned that he has only one house on that street, but decided to give back to the community.

The businessman also challenged his fans to reflect on what they have done in their own hometowns while offering them some advice.

Source: Legit.ng