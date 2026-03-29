A viral video captured a surprise appearance at May Edochie’s recent event in Ebonyi State

Judy Austin’s estranged husband, Mr Obasi Emmanuel, was spotted at the premises

Not stopping there, Mr Obasi went on to stream live to prove that he was truly present, igniting reactions online

A viral video has surfaced online showing Judy Austin’s estranged husband, Mr Obasi Emmanuel, making a dramatic appearance at May Yul Edochie’s recent event in Ebonyi State.

Legit.ng reports that May Edochie, a businesswoman, hosted the event over the weekend, drawing notable attention from fans and the public.

Judy Austin’s estranged husband attends May Edochie’s occasion. Credit: @mrobasie/Facebook, @judyaustin, @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

The unexpected presence of Mr Obasi quickly became the highlight of the occasion.

Mr Obasi, who has been at loggerheads with Judy Austin and her new husband, actor Yul Edochie, went live on Facebook to confirm his attendance. In his caption, he wrote:

"WE ARE LIVE IN EBONYI STATE TO SHOW THE WORLD HOW WE DEY RUN AM, SMALL-time preek warriors and husband snatches will say it is AI."

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mr Emmanuel Obasi stirred up more drama on social media about his past relationship with Judy Austin as he released more pictures of their loved-up moments.

This was after Obasi dismissed claims that he was a bad spouse during their marriage by sharing an old picture of him kissing a lady, whom he claimed was Judy, as he stated that they were happy together.

Following comments that the picture might have been generated using artificial intelligence, the actress' ex-husband returned to social media with more pictures, this time clearly showing her face. One of the pictures showed Obasi carrying a lady whom he said was Judy.

In a caption, he wrote:

"Please, this is not an AI-generated image. Stop doubting the truth for the sake of your own peace of mind. This compound is Judy Austin's village house in Umuoji."

He also addressed opinions that his marriage with the Nollywood actress crashed because he was poor.

"Some people said Judy left me because I was not rich. But let me remind them, no matter what a man does for a woman who is determined to go astray, nothing can stop her from doing so," he said.

Recall that Mr Obasi Emmanuel had cried out in a previous viral video, alleging threats to his life. He accused three individuals, including Judy Austin and actor Yul Edochie, of being behind the danger he claimed he was facing.

Judy Austin’s estranged husband trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

major2634562 said:

"Judy your husband don come venue 😂😂..Omo ehn Judy go dey ask if she is d first to commit adultery 😂."

pat85773 said:

"Thank you Mr 0basi The only man wer knack juju Austin toto and remain for they best DIRECTION in Nollywood 😂😂😂."

adetounjokpathompson said:

"The entire blood of Jesus 😂😂😂😂😂😂 at this point, those two adulterers should stop fighting with grace. Queen May is whoever she think she is❤️❤️❤️❤️."

esthersmegahairofficialpage said:

"Oh wow Mr obasi is really there . That’s very nice."

cakesbyvelvi_lekki_lagos said:

"OMO!!!😳 Everywhere is hottt!🔥🔥🔥🔥 . I wonder how rented husband is feeling deep down in his heart of heart😂😂😂."

thatfabmum said:

"Two people they snatched their partners linking up. This is Nollywood great ❤️❤️😂."

ifenkili_ruth

"If to say I no be Maynation, jealousy for wear me leggins and Agbada this weekend."

that_obudu_girl

"Loving the new Obasi 😂😂😂😂 press their necks daddimmmmm 😂😂😂😂😂."

Daniella Cynthia Chy said:

"Wetin you go there go do?"

mayhive said:

"Omo he’s looking so good 🔥🔥🔥 follow who know road ooo."

lovexcutive said:

"Bullet to judy's heart 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂......chai Mr Obasi😂😂😂."

littlenicole8 said:

"Awww he’s looking really good. See what happens when you remove problems from your life."

steezefab said:

"So Mr obasi don first me reach my country home 😂😂."

Judy Austin’s estranged husband makes dramatic entrance at May Edochie’s event Credit: @yuledochie, @mrobasie

Source: Instagram

Judy Austin cautions fans

Legit.ng previously reported that Judy Austin issued a warning to her fans against going overboard in support of her.

She cautioned her fans, whom she called 'warriors' and 'Judy lovers', to desist from wishing people death in her defence.

In a viral video, the actress shared a series of disturbing images she has seen online, including those created with AI, wishing people death by her fans.

Source: Legit.ng