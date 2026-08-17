A video of Davido's father walking alongside his brother, Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke, surfaced on Instagram on Monday, August 17, 2026

The clip captured a moment that caught the attention of fans and sparked widespread admiration online

Fans flooded the comments section with reactions to the gesture displayed in the video by the billionaire

A heartwarming video of Davido's father and his younger brother, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, is making rounds on social media and drawing glowing reactions from Nigerians.

The clip, shared on Instagram on Monday, 17 August 2026, showed the two men walking together alongside some of the governor's aides. Governor Adeleke was recently re-elected to a second term as Osun State governor.

Reactions trail moment Davido's father stepped back to for his brother, Governor Adeleke. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Davido's father shows rare humility

What caught people's attention was a quiet but telling moment during the walk. As the group moved along, Davido's father visibly stepped aside to allow his brother, the executive governor, to take the front, giving way for the governor and his orderly to lead.

Davido's uncle continues trending after winning the election. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

It was a small, unscripted act, but fans were quick to notice and celebrate it.

The gesture resonated with many viewers who saw it as a demonstration of genuine humility from a man who, despite his own considerable status as the father of one of Nigeria's biggest music stars, chose to defer to his brother's official role without hesitation.

Here is the Instagram video of Governor Ademola Adeleke and Davido walking together amid the political victory of the family:

Fans react to the viral clip

The video drew hundreds of comments, with many users praising the behaviour on display. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@stunning.angel.gme wrote:

"Stay humble it costs nothing if you wanna stay on top"

@willconsult222 commented:

"David's Dad is so humble and peaceful."

@mcvince007 said:

"It is about recognizing whose spotlight it is. It should very easy for anybody to recognize and do, but inside life Sha."

@junglexcha reacted:

"See humility, he even carry him for back too."

@olowolayemoyrn1 shared:

"Na that him cap I like pass "

Davido dragged over political history of Adelekes

Legit.ng had reported that the Adeleke family’s political history had resurfaced following comments by Nigerian singer Davido about his family’s roots in politics.

In a resurfaced interview shared on Sunday, August 16, 2026, the singer revealed that his late uncle, Isiaka Adeleke, was the first politician in the family before Ademola Adeleke later followed in his footsteps.

Davido’s comments, however, sparked mixed reactions online, with some Nigerians questioning the idea of political leadership being passed down within a family as though it were an inheritance.

Source: Legit.ng