Jowizaza's father Chief Sir Joseph Ebere Ezeokafor Sr made it back to his Anambra residence on August 17, 2026

Villagers, family members and children turned out in large numbers to receive him at his compound

The emotional homecoming video quickly went viral, with many reacting to the joyous scenes from his return

The father of popular socialite Jowizaza, Chief Sir Joseph Ebere Ezeokafor Sr., has returned home safely following a harrowing kidnapping ordeal, and the reunion with his family has captured hearts across social media.

Footage from the homecoming, filmed on 17 August 2026 at his residential compound in Anambra State, shows the moment Chief Ezeokafor arrived to a crowd of jubilant loved ones.

Emotional moment villagers welcome Jowizaza’s father after kidnapping crisis. Credit: @jowizaza

Source: Instagram

Children rushed to embrace him, family members gathered in celebration, and the atmosphere at the compound was one of overwhelming relief and gratitude.

Anambra Compound Erupts in Joy

The scenes from the outdoor event painted a vivid picture of a community that had anxiously awaited this moment.

New update about Jowizaza's father who was kidnapped surfaces. Credit: jowizaza

Source: Instagram

Neighbours and villagers turned out in numbers to welcome him back, transforming what could have been a quiet homecoming into a full celebration.

The warmth of the reception reflected just how deeply his ordeal had affected those around him.

The video, shared on Instagram by Naira Diary, spread rapidly online, with the caption describing it as an "emotional celebration" marking the end of a "difficult experience" for the family.

Watch the emotional homecoming scenes at Chief Ezeokafor's compound:

Jowizaza's sister drags him

Legit.ng previously reported that tensions within the Ezeokafor family have spilled into the open, with the eldest daughter of kidnapped Anambra businessman Chief Joseph Ezeokafor publicly blaming her younger brother for making their father a target.

Blessing Ezeokafor, in a string of Facebook posts on August 12, directed her frustration squarely at her brother Eberechukwu Ezeokafor, better known as Jowizaza, accusing him of fuelling the crisis through an exaggerated display of wealth on social media.

Her post also captured attention, stirring reactions from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng