Jowizaza’s Father Storms Hometown After Kidnapping Ordeal As Villagers Turn Out in Numbers
- Jowizaza's father Chief Sir Joseph Ebere Ezeokafor Sr made it back to his Anambra residence on August 17, 2026
- Villagers, family members and children turned out in large numbers to receive him at his compound
- The emotional homecoming video quickly went viral, with many reacting to the joyous scenes from his return
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The father of popular socialite Jowizaza, Chief Sir Joseph Ebere Ezeokafor Sr., has returned home safely following a harrowing kidnapping ordeal, and the reunion with his family has captured hearts across social media.
Footage from the homecoming, filmed on 17 August 2026 at his residential compound in Anambra State, shows the moment Chief Ezeokafor arrived to a crowd of jubilant loved ones.
Children rushed to embrace him, family members gathered in celebration, and the atmosphere at the compound was one of overwhelming relief and gratitude.
Anambra Compound Erupts in Joy
The scenes from the outdoor event painted a vivid picture of a community that had anxiously awaited this moment.
Neighbours and villagers turned out in numbers to welcome him back, transforming what could have been a quiet homecoming into a full celebration.
The warmth of the reception reflected just how deeply his ordeal had affected those around him.
The video, shared on Instagram by Naira Diary, spread rapidly online, with the caption describing it as an "emotional celebration" marking the end of a "difficult experience" for the family.
Watch the emotional homecoming scenes at Chief Ezeokafor's compound:
Jowizaza's sister drags him
Legit.ng previously reported that tensions within the Ezeokafor family have spilled into the open, with the eldest daughter of kidnapped Anambra businessman Chief Joseph Ezeokafor publicly blaming her younger brother for making their father a target.
Blessing Ezeokafor, in a string of Facebook posts on August 12, directed her frustration squarely at her brother Eberechukwu Ezeokafor, better known as Jowizaza, accusing him of fuelling the crisis through an exaggerated display of wealth on social media.
Her post also captured attention, stirring reactions from Nigerians.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.