Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke and his son, Afrobeats singer B-Red, were spotted making music together the day after INEC declared Adeleke the winner of the governorship election

The video showed the governor playing an acoustic guitar in traditional attire while B-Red drummed alongside him in a relaxed home studio setting

Nigerians flooded social media with reactions to the clip, praising the governor's musical talent and his vibrant personality

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke wasted no time celebrating after his re-election, and the way he chose to do it had Nigerians talking.

A video that surfaced online on Monday, August 17, 2026, showed the governor and his son, Afrobeats singer B-Red Adeleke, sharing a musical moment inside what appeared to be a home studio.

The clip emerged just one day after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officially declared Adeleke the winner of the Osun governorship election.

Governor Ademola Adeleke and singer B-Red Adeleke share a music moment together following the Osun election victory. Photo: aadeleke001/bredhkn

Source: Instagram

In the footage, the governor appeared in traditional attire, strumming an acoustic guitar and singing, while B-Red sat nearby, drumming and moving to the rhythm.

Studio equipment was visible in the background, giving the setting a casual, personal feel.

Viewers who commented on the video noted that Adeleke appeared completely at ease, reinforcing the image of a man equally comfortable in government and in entertainment.

Governor Ademola Adeleke's election victory

The video arrived on the heels of a significant political milestone. INEC announced on August 16 that Ademola Adeleke, running on the Accord Party platform, polled 511,067 votes to beat All Progressives Congress candidate Bola Oyebamiji, who secured 444,815 votes.

Adeleke won in 19 of Osun's 30 local government areas in the August 15 poll, securing a second term as governor.

The governor has long carried the "dancing Governor" tag, a nickname rooted in his well-documented love of music and dancing performance that has followed him throughout his political career.

The studio session with Davido's cousin, B-Red, appeared to many as a natural extension of that side of him, with social media users pointing out his guitar skills as yet another layer to his public persona.

Watch Governor Ademola Adeleke and his son, B-Red, perform songs of praise in the video below:

Nigerians react to Governor Ademola Adeleke and his son's clip

The video spread rapidly on X, drawing a wave of warm and enthusiastic responses from Nigerians who found the moment genuinely entertaining.

@iam_slimzy2 wrote:

"This is why there envy him"

@Lavesta01 said:

"Can your governor ever be that good"

@JeffdeyCraze reacted:

"Omo congratulations to all of them, na win win ❤️🎉"

@francisdayforu commented:

"I love the fact that the man is full of vibes he's just living his life to the fullest"

@firstmiracle_ wrote:

"He too get vibes"

@marvo_sneh_ added:

"I just like the man vibe"

@Neroleely concluded:

"This is beautiful"

Ademola Adeleke celebrates his Osun governorship election victory with son B-Red in a home studio. Photo: aadeleke001/bredhkn

Source: Instagram

Davido's wife celebrates Adeleke's win

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido's wife, Chioma Adeleke, joined the Adeleke family in celebrating a major political win on Sunday, August 16, 2026.

Chioma reshared a post from Governor Ademola Adeleke's official Instagram account on her Stories.

The reposted content was a victory post shared by Adeleke after he won the Osun state governorship election, a move that showed Chioma was throwing her weight behind the family's victory.

Source: Legit.ng