A video of Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke performing a split dance at a campaign event resurfaced online after his election victory

The clip, posted on Sunday, August 16, 2026, showed the governor catching his own security detail completely off guard with the move

Fans flooded the comments section praising Adeleke for staying true to himself despite his new position as governor

A campaign video of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke pulling off a full split on stage has gone viral again, this time reignited by his fresh election victory.

The clip, which was shared on Sunday, August 16, 2026, captures the governor mid-speech at a campaign event when he abruptly broke from his address to execute the acrobatic move.

Reactions as Adeleke’s old campaign split dance video goes viral after Osun election win. Photo credit@davido/@ademoladaeleke

Source: Instagram

Without any warning, he leapt off the ground and landed in a full split, leaving the crowd in a frenzy.

Even his security detail, who stood close by on the podium, appeared completely caught off guard.

The dancing Governor of Osun

Adeleke’s old campaign split dance video goes viral after Osun election win. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Adeleke, who is also the uncle of music superstar Davido, has long carried the nickname "dancing governor," a tag that followed him long before he assumed office. His love of dancing in public has attracted both admiration and criticism over the years, with some critics arguing the behaviour was unbecoming of a man in high office.

The resurfaced video, however, appears to have landed differently this time around, with many Nigerians viewing it as a symbol of the governor remaining authentically himself despite the weight of political office. He is also often seen dancing to his nephew's songs

Here is the Instagram video of Davido's uncle doing his split dance while on the stage at his campaign in Osun State below:

Fans react to Adeleke's split dance

The clip drew a wave of responses online, with many users celebrating his unfiltered personality.

@slandeddy12345 wrote:

"God is always with him because he always put God first in everything he does."

@idiee_king commented:

"You just have to love this man."

@fameyuie shared:

"The man is such a happy man. I love that he's himself even as a governor. No fake life. Enjoying his personality freely, it's inspiring to me to be myself and not fake show to fit in "

@sussy_radiant reacted:

"They want to defeat a man who has God."

@ayomi_dodo noted:

"None of the security men saw it coming"

Davido's uncle cries while speaking to singer

Legit.ng had reported that a video showing the emotional aftermath of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s victory in the Osun State governorship election had surfaced online, capturing a heartfelt phone conversation between the governor and his nephew, Nigerian singer Davido.

In the video, Adeleke, visibly overwhelmed with emotion, was seen in tears as he spoke with Davido, whom he appeared to credit for his support during the election. The governor asked the singer to return to Osun State so they could share a hug and celebrate the victory together.

Source: Legit.ng