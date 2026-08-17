Nigeria Customs Service intercepted multiple undeclared foreign currencies at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport between August 8 and 12, 2026

One of the currencies was found hidden inside footwear aboard an unaccompanied Saudi Air luggage, while another stash was concealed in sportswear shoes

Suspect Haruna Yusuf and all recovered funds were handed over to the EFCC's Kano Zonal Directorate for investigation and possible prosecution

The Kano Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has opened an investigation into undeclared foreign currencies worth $73,000, £15,957, and 827,800 Saudi Riyals, seized from passengers at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA).

A suspect, Haruna Yusuf, has also been taken into EFCC custody.

EFCC investigation intensifies as Customs intercepts undeclared foreign currencies hidden in luggage at Kano Airport. Photo credit: EFCCnig/x

Source: Twitter

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) carried out two separate interceptions at the airport over a four-day window. On August 8, 2026, at about 14:20 hours, customs officers screening baggage discovered an unaccompanied Saudi Air luggage containing 827,800 Saudi Riyals and $53,300. Both sums were hidden inside a pair of footwear.

Four days later, on August 12, 2026, officers flagged a bag belonging to Haruna Yusuf, who had arrived on Ethiopian Airlines flight ET941. A secondary scan using Non-Intrusive Inspection Technology uncovered $20,000 and £15,957 concealed inside sportswear shoes.

Customs hands suspect over to EFCC

Acting Customs Area Comptroller of the Kano/Jigawa Command, Deputy Comptroller U. U. Adamu, formally handed Yusuf and all the recovered exhibits to the EFCC's Acting Zonal Director, Assistant Commander ACE1 Friday S. Ebelo. Adamu said the transfer was carried out under Section 4(f) of the NCS Act 2023, which authorises the Customs Service to work alongside other border regulatory agencies.

"These interceptions demonstrate the readiness and vigilance of our officers in detecting cross-border movement of undeclared foreign currencies above the allowed threshold," Adamu said, adding that the command would continue to rely on technology and intelligence-driven methods to protect Nigeria's financial systems.

EFCC warns public on currency declaration

Ebelo, who received the suspect on behalf of EFCC Executive Chairman Ola Olukoyede, praised the Customs Service for its cooperation and urged the public to comply with the law on currency declaration.

"The failure to declare large sums of currency and its equivalent is a violation of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022," he said.

He stressed that declaring currency at the point of entry carries no penalty, and that only the source of undeclared funds could attract legal scrutiny. "If you declare it, nobody will seize your currency," he added.

Ebelo confirmed that the EFCC would pursue thorough investigation and prosecution of the case, and both officials commended the working relationship between the two agencies in combating illegal cash movement across Nigeria's borders.

See the X post below:

EFCC says 18 states are under investigation

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed that roughly 18 state governments across Nigeria are currently under investigation for alleged mismanagement of public funds.

Wilson Uwujaren, the commission's Director of Public Affairs, confirmed the figure during an interview on Arise Television on Thursday but declined to identify any of the states involved.

Source: Legit.ng