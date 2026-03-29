Sunday Igboho’s endorsement of President Bola Tinubu for a second term set the stage for a massive online confrontation.

A circulating voice note purportedly from Igboho directed that Baba Alado and Funny Thinker be "brought to his house

Following the escalation, Baba Alado’s mother released a viral video pleading for mercy, detailing her struggles

A dramatic online confrontation involving popular TikTok creators and Yoruba Nation activist Sunday Igboho has taken an emotional turn, following a heartfelt plea from the mother of one of the comedians.

The woman, whose son is known online as Baba Alado, appeared in a tearful video begging Igboho for forgiveness after her son and his colleague, Funny Thinker, publicly criticised the activist.

The controversy started after Igboho, who recently returned to Nigeria, made comments in a viral video endorsing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in 2027.

Sunday Igboho purportedly directed that Baba Alado and Funny Thinker be "brought to his house. Photos: Baba Alado/Sunday Igboho.

Source: Instagram

In the clip, he also warned opposition figures like Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar against campaigning in Yoruba-speaking states.

The remarks drew criticism from Baba Alado and Funny Thinker, who argued that such statements were unconstitutional.

According to Funny Thinker, every Nigerian has the right to campaign freely anywhere in the country.

Shortly after their reactions went public, a purported voice note attributed to Igboho began circulating online.

In the audio, he allegedly instructed that the two comedians be brought to his residence in Ibadan, warning of possible consequences if that did not happen.

Responding to the development, Baba Alado insisted he had done nothing wrong and expressed concern over the tone of the message.

“I did not offend you. That voice note is a threat,” he said in a video.

Perhaps the most touching moment came when Baba Alado’s mother stepped into the conversation.

In a visibly emotional video, she pleaded with Igboho to forgive her son, describing him as a child who made a mistake.

She shared personal details about their family, revealing that she raised him through bricklaying while his father is now elderly and frail.

“He has only you. Please forgive him,” she said.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react to Baba Alado's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Shuaib Remi Ladan stated:

"I do not know how some people think that every other person must align with their wishes and decisions. Must Igboho, you and I support the same political candidate? Where is democracy and where is freedom to join any political party?"

Joseph Tochukwu Nwali wrote:

"Wise mother. Better to be called coward and be alive than to be called brave in the grave. She understood the country we are"

Sunday Igboho recently returned to Nigeria after four years in exile. Photo: Sunday Igboho.

Source: Twitter

Igboho speaks on herdsmen attack in southwest

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has raised a fresh alarm over the allegation that some Fulani herdsmen killed three farmers in Igboho, his hometown in the Orelope local government area in the Oke-Ogun side of Oyo state, after the two came under a renewed attack.

The victims were identified as Ojeniyi Ojebayo, Aderoju Mukaila, and Olawuwo Saka. They were reportedly hacked by the herders after they resisted the grazing cattle from destroying their farms

Source: Legit.ng