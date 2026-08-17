Osun governor Ademola Adeleke revealed he made a stop at his late brother's grave before heading to the polls

Adeleke said the visit was meant to seek prayers from his deceased brother for a psychological boost

The governor made the disclosure in relation to his voting activity on election day

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has revealed that he visited the grave of his late brother to seek prayers before going out to vote, describing the gesture as one meant to give him a psychological boost ahead of casting his ballot.

Adeleke said he went to the grave and consulted his late brother, asking him to pray for him, before he proceeded to the polling unit to vote.

Adeleke on his late brother

The governor made clear that the visit was not a ritual act but a personal and emotional one, rooted in his desire to draw strength from the memory of his late sibling before participating in the election. He described it as something he did purely for the psychological lift it gave him.

Adeleke's late brother, Senator Isiaka Adeleke, who served as the first civilian governor of Osun State, died in April 2017. The current governor has often spoken about the influence his brother had on his political career and life.

See the video of the governor on X here:

Lawyer speaks on Osun governorship election

Legit.ng earlier reported that a human rights lawyer has broken his silence on the Osun governorship election, raising concerns about political conduct.

Binzak Azeez criticised President Tinubu's role in the race, saying nation-building must come before partisan politics.

Azeez described Governor Adeleke's endorsement of the president as a sign of desperation but noted his rival is not free of fault.

Source: Legit.ng