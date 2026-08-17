"Why I Went to My Uncle's Grave Before Goint to Polling Unit": Adeleke Opens
- Osun governor Ademola Adeleke revealed he made a stop at his late brother's grave before heading to the polls
- Adeleke said the visit was meant to seek prayers from his deceased brother for a psychological boost
- The governor made the disclosure in relation to his voting activity on election day
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Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has revealed that he visited the grave of his late brother to seek prayers before going out to vote, describing the gesture as one meant to give him a psychological boost ahead of casting his ballot.
Adeleke said he went to the grave and consulted his late brother, asking him to pray for him, before he proceeded to the polling unit to vote.
Adeleke on his late brother
The governor made clear that the visit was not a ritual act but a personal and emotional one, rooted in his desire to draw strength from the memory of his late sibling before participating in the election. He described it as something he did purely for the psychological lift it gave him.
Adeleke's late brother, Senator Isiaka Adeleke, who served as the first civilian governor of Osun State, died in April 2017. The current governor has often spoken about the influence his brother had on his political career and life.
See the video of the governor on X here:
Lawyer speaks on Osun governorship election
Legit.ng earlier reported that a human rights lawyer has broken his silence on the Osun governorship election, raising concerns about political conduct.
Binzak Azeez criticised President Tinubu's role in the race, saying nation-building must come before partisan politics.
Azeez described Governor Adeleke's endorsement of the president as a sign of desperation but noted his rival is not free of fault.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng