Judy Austin's ex-husband, Mr Obasi, has responded to claims about him being a bad husband to her when they were together

Defended himself, the Nollywood actress' former husband shared an old loved-up picture as evidence

He also shared pictures of their children, as he shared how the actress allegedly ran away from the village

Judy Austin's ex-husband, Mr Obasi Emmanuel, has responded to claims that he was a bad husband during their marriage.

Defending himself, the Nollywood actress’ former husband shared an old loved-up picture as evidence on his Facebook page on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

Actress Judy Austin's ex-husband shared alleged loved-up picture of him and actress. Credit: eobasi/judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

He urged the public to take a close look at the picture to see the joy on Judy’s face and questioned how they could look so happy if he had truly been a bad husband.

Obasi also recalled how they regularly visited her family home in Umuoji, bringing gifts and money to show support.

"This was me and my ex-wife, Judy Austin. Many have said I was a b@d husband. Take a close look at this picture—do you see the happiness on Judy Austin’s face? If I were truly a b@d husband, as some claim, would we both appear this happy? We regularly visit her family in Umuoji, and whenever I arrive, they always know an in-law has come. We bring gifts, provide support, and also give them money. I decided to clarify for the public," he said.

Obasi also posted pictures of himself with their two children, alleging they were taken during one of his numerous visits to Judy’s family after their separation.

He claimed that Judy ran away from the village with the children without informing him.

"One of my numerous visits to see my children in Umuoji, after the separation from Judy Austin. This picture is evidence of the time Judy ran away from the village to God knows where. Even after she left our marriage, because my children were still young, I agreed to let them stay with their mother, as Judy and her family requested. I have always sent them money, visited my children with plenty of food and supplies, and tried my best to be a loving, caring father. Then, one fateful day, while visiting my children as usual in Umuoji, I received the shock of my life: Judy Austin had taken my children away without informing me. Look at my children, do they look malnourished? Do they look like they don’t love me?" he asked.

Recall that Mr Obasi Emmanuel had cried out in a previous viral video, alleging threats to his life.

He accused three individuals, including Judy Austin and Yul Edochie, of being behind the danger he claimed to be facing.

Screenshot of Mr Obasi Emmanuel's post is below:

Judy Austin’s ex-husband Obasi Emmanuel releases photos of his children. Credit: mrobasie

Source: Instagram

Comments: Judy Austin's ex shares loved-up pics

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments. Read them below:

Soli Soli said:

"Judy never knew that this man will take things this way shame wear Judy pant for neck."

Justina Nnanna commented:

"Oh such a loving husband. Even Judy love you too then because the kissing was so passionate Na yulina know waiting em take collect person wife."

Queen Okon said:

"Once she sees this picture she'll remember everything chai see life."

Frontrow Clothings commented:

"He good to keep receipts."

Judy Austin cautions fans

Legit.ng also reported that Judy Austin issued a warning to her fans against going overboard in support of her.

Judy cautioned her fans, whom she called 'warriors' and 'Judy lovers', to desist from wishing people death in her defence.

In a heartfelt video, the actress shared a series of disturbing images she has seen online, including those created with AI, wishing people death by her fans.

Source: Legit.ng