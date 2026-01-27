Judy Austin cautioned her fans and supporters who speak up for her on social media as she shared what she stands for

The Nollywood actress expressed concerns over social media posts from her fans wishing people death in her defence

She described the action as evil, appealing to her fans to back down, which stirred more reactions online

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Judy Austin has issued a warning to her fans against going overboard in support for her.

Judy, who has repeatedly faced criticism online since her marriage to actor Yul Edochie, on Saturday, January 27, cautioned her fans, whom she called 'warriors' and 'Judy lovers', to desist from wishing people death in her defence.

In a heartfelt video, the actress shared a series of disturbing images she has seen online, including those created with AI, wishing people death by her fans.

Appealing to her fans to stop irrespective of the provocation, Judy Austin stated that she stands for love and not hatred.

"Hi my warriors, my Judy lovers, I want to thank you for the way you love me and fight for me. I don't take it for granted. I saw some very disturbing images, people in caskets, posts wishing people death, even AI images where the person is already dead. It really broke my heart.

"Let me be very clear, that kind of action doesn't represent me. I don't support it, and it is wrong. Wishing someone death in the name of supporting me, no matter the provocation or trigger, and you allow yourself to be reduced to this level, it will never represent who I am. It is evil.

"Nobody deserves that. Life is sacred. If you love me, please stop. Don't turn your support into cruelty. Don't defend me by losing your humanity. I stand for love. This is too low. It hurts that these are my people. This is not who we are," she said.

The video of Judy Austin's message to her fans is below:

Reactions as Judy Austin cautions her fans

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

juditex_justin said:"

"I have not met you before but something keep telling me you are a very sweet woman, and my instincts never lie, there must be the reason yul chose you."

sugar20.1 commented:

"Mama if they wish u bad we go wish them bad, no preach to us, u sef na person pikin you be and we love you, they should leave you for us if they want us to leave their favorite."

eengee4justice said:

"VERY MANIPULATIVE. You strike and you go on defence. Kai . It was good May ran. What exactly do you represent?"

unoogwu_gloria_ogezi commented:

"Which your own people enter house keep quiet for once stop setting cameras to make noise."

olilonyinye commented:

"Madam enter house you people should stop all this nonsense focus on your family take whatever that is happening or your family off social media."

marthaalozie said:

"Now you see is your warriors that is abusive, please leave maynation alone."

