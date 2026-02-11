Judy Austin's ex-husband, Mr Obasi Emmanuel, has again shared old pictures showing loved-up moments between him and the actress

He responded to the claim that the previous picture he shared was generated using artificial intelligence

Obasi also addressed speculations that the Nollywood actress left him because he was not financially buoyant

Mr Emmanuel Obasi has stirred up more drama on social media about his past ties with Judy Austin as he released more pictures of their loved-up moments.

Legit.ng had previously reported that Obasi dismissed claims that he was a bad spouse during their marriage by sharing an old picture of him kissing a lady, who he claimed was Judy, as he stated that they were happy together.

Judy Austin's ex-husband shares more photos

Following comments that the picture might have been generated using artificial intelligence, the actress' ex-husband returned to social media with more pictures, this time clearly showing her face. One of the pictures showed Obasi carrying a lady who he said was Judy.

In a caption, he wrote:

"Please, this is not an AI-generated image. Stop doubting the truth for the sake of your own peace of mind. This compound is Judy Austin's village house in Umuoji."

He also addressed opinions that his marriage with the Nollywood actress crashed because he was poor.

"Some people said Judy left me because I was not rich. But let me remind them, no matter what a man does for a woman who is determined to go astray, nothing can stop her from doing so," he said.

Recall that Mr Obasi Emmanuel had cried out in a previous viral video, alleging threats to his life. He accused three individuals, including Judy Austin and actor Yul Edochie, of being behind the danger he claimed he was facing.

Comments as Judy Austin's ex shares more pictures

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as netizens shared diverse views about their past ties. Read the comments below:

Miss Ferrari said:

"How do you expert your wife to feel when you are still mentally with your ex?"

Obi Umah commented:

"Nh only dull brain go see this picture call am AI, see how happy mgbeke umuoji was."

Uche Okwunka Ikedum said:

"Mr Obasi, you be guy man o. Holding your glass of wine with steeze. Check out how you carry yourself with much poise and elegance."

Plaxedes Rudo Nyatondo said:

"And the mango tree is the evidence .game on Doc I like it, looks like the tree is serving as a great judge."

Justine Brown Adah Ukong commented:

"The man who is deeply in love with his ex wife. Hire a lawyer and bring her back nau lol. I just admire your present wife. She's bearing a lot of shiiit. Social media is not a courtroom.. Get a lawyer my brother."

Why Judy Austin cautions fans

Legit.ng previously reported that Judy Austin issued a warning to her fans against going overboard in support of her.

She cautioned her fans, whom she called 'warriors' and 'Judy lovers', to desist from wishing people death in her defence.

In a viral video, the actress shared a series of disturbing images she has seen online, including those created with AI, wishing people death by her fans.

