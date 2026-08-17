The UAE government announced the specific charges foreigners must pay when renewing their residence permits in the country

Three separate fees apply to the renewal process, each carrying a fixed charge set by the authorities

Nigerian residents planning to renew their permits will need to budget for all three charges, which convert to tens of thousands of naira each

The UAE has announced the exact amounts foreigners living in the country must pay to renew their residence permits, breaking the total cost down into three distinct charges.

Residents planning a renewal will need to account for each fee separately rather than a single flat rate.

UAE: Payments foreigners must make to renew residence permits. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Antonio Masiello/Kryssia Campos

Source: Getty Images

UAE residence permit renewal fees

Below is a full breakdown of what the UAE requires:

Application fee: AED 100 (N36,886)

Renewal fee for the residence permit per year: AED 100 (N36,886)

Smart Service fee: AED 100 (N36,886)

UAE permit: What this means for residents

Each of the three charges stands at AED 100, bringing the combined cost of the renewal process to AED 300 in total. For Nigerians residing in the UAE, that translates to roughly N110,658 across all three payments at the current exchange rate.

The fees cover the administrative processing of the application, the annual permit renewal itself, and access to smart government services used to process the request digitally. All three are mandatory components of the renewal process and must be settled before the updated permit is issued.

Retirement residency: UAE reveals income requirement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE had revealed the minimum savings foreigners must have to qualify for a retirement residency permit.

The UAE also outlined the financial requirements applicants must meet before they can obtain the retirement residency permit.

Source: Legit.ng