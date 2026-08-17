The PDP declared Governor Ademola Adeleke's re-election in Osun State a direct message to the APC about the 2027 general elections

The party accused security agencies, the EFCC, and INEC of acting partially during the governorship election to favour the ruling party

PDP warned Nigerians not to relax as 2027 approaches, saying the APC will attempt to refine its tactics after falling short in Osun

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described Governor Ademola Adeleke's victory in the Osun governorship election as a preview of what Nigerians will deliver to the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the polls in 2027.

In a press statement signed by Comrade Ini Ememobong, the party's National Publicity Secretary, the PDP said the result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) represented a clear rejection of what it called the APC's full-scale rigging operation in the state.

The PDP declared Governor Ademola Adeleke's re-election in Osun State a direct message to the APC about the upcoming 2027 general elections. Photo credit: @officialPDPng/Kola Sulaiman

Source: UGC

PDP accuses APC of deploying 'rigging machinery'

The party claimed the ruling APC had made no secret of its determination to take Osun "by fair or foul means," pointing to what it described as a coordinated campaign of intimidation, arrests of opposition figures, and a directive attributed to Senator Francis Fadahunsi, which it characterised as a "kill them" order.

The PDP also referenced the senator's subsequent invitation by the police and his swift release to take part in the election as evidence of institutional bias.

Beyond security agencies, the statement accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of freezing Osun State government accounts during the election period and criticised INEC for delaying the upload of results from 470 polling units by more than two hours. The PDP described these actions as "condemnable" and as threats to democratic order.

"The failure of national institutions to maintain unambiguous neutrality is dangerous and anti-democratic," Ememobong wrote in the statement issued on behalf of the party's Interim National Working Committee.

PDP tells Nigerians to stay vigilant

While praising the electorate in Osun for what it called their resilience against pressure, the PDP urged Nigerians across the country not to become complacent as the 2027 elections draw closer.

The party warned that the APC, having lost in Osun, would not abandon its methods but would instead study its failures to sharpen its approach before the next general election cycle.

"Nigerians must vote, protect and defend their votes," the statement read, adding that the Osun outcome was "an advance payment by Nigerians against the APC," with the full reckoning expected in 2027.

The party said election results must reflect the genuine choices of voters and not the interests of what it called "a privileged minority of oppressors."

Adeleke's victory: APC speaks out

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State said it will pursue every legal avenue available to it following Saturday's governorship election, which ended in a victory for the incumbent.

In a statement released on Sunday in Osogbo, the party's Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi, said the APC leadership was still reviewing the election results and would seek professional advice from its legal team before announcing a definitive course of action.

Source: Legit.ng