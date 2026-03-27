Yul Edochie has shared a heartwarming video of himself with his second daughter, Universe Storm

The proud actor was seen having a father-daughter moment with his baby girl as he revealed what he was trying to do

The sweet video has also stirred reactions, with some netizens making some bold speculations about Storm's resemblance to Yul's first daughter

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie recently blessed his fans and supporters with a rare but adorable video of himself and his second daughter.

On Friday, March 27, 2026, Yul released a video of himself spending quality time with his daughter, Universe, whom he had with his second wife, actress Judy Austin.

Yul Edochie shares heartwarming video of him and his second daughter. Credit: yuledochie.

Source: Instagram

The short clip showed the young girl repeatedly trying to touch her father's nose, beard, and eyeglasses.

In the caption, Yul revealed he was trying to make a video with her.

“I tried to make a video with my daughter, Universe Storm Ifeyinwa. This is what I got," he lamented

Recall that Yul and Judy had announced the birth of their third child, a baby girl, in 2025. Urging the public to rejoice with them, the actor also revealed his daughter’s name as Universe Ifeyinwa Storm Yul Edochie, which sparked reactions online.

Aside from Storm, Yul also has another daughter, Danielle, who is his first child with his estranged wife, May.

Social media users gush about Yul Edochie's second daughter. Credit: yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng previously reported that Yul Edochie addressed claims that he was not on good terms with his children, with May, revealing that he has a cordial relationship with them.

He also revealed he doesn't post his children with May on social media because there is a court order barring him from doing so due to his ongoing divorce case with May.

The adorable video of Yul Edochie and his second daughter below:

Reactions trail Yul Edochie's video with daughter

While some fans gushed about the father and daughter, some netizens shared their observations about the resemblance between Yul and his baby girl.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

Blessing Z Israel commented:

"WOW she looks like Charles Okocha are you related?"

Basirat Onyinyechi said:

"Blood is thicker than water. See small resemblance with Daniella oo."

Umehngoka Umehngoka commented:

"Chinaify Bro see Yul and his Beautiful Baby girl. The Coven Nation is in tears . Next thing you will hear from the Cow Nation is *She is Otu Stick ". Ndi Mgbu!"

Igwe Jennifer reacted:

"Everyone is now shouting that she's little resemblance of Daniella but i thought you guys said Daniella didn't look like her daddy? Online inlaws easy oh"

Precious Chibueze

"This baby don dey resemble Daniella your first daughter."

Chi Tewah reacted:

"Husband of my beautiful Judy, pepper your haters, you don give them one week sleepless nights."

What Yul Edochie said about Obi Cubana

Legit.ng also reported that Yul Edochie opened up about an encounter with billionaire businessman Obi Cubana, sharing what he described as an unexpected and generous declaration.

The actor revealed that he had visited Cubana Millennium City, a real estate project located in Asaba, where he met with the businessman to discuss undisclosed matters.

The actor claimed the businessman declared that he would one day own a house within the Cubana Millennium City.

Source: Legit.ng