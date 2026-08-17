A new survey found cement prices ranging from N8,500 to N18,000 per 50kg bag across major Nigerian brands and locations

BUA Cement was quoted as low as N8,500, while Lafarge Water Shield waterproof cement reached N18,000 in Lagos

Prices differed sharply by location, with dealers in Ogun, Anambra, Ajah, Owerri and Ibadan all quoting different rates

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Cement prices across Nigeria remain highly inconsistent, with a Legit.ng survey revealing that buyers in different states and cities can pay vastly different amounts for the same brand and bag size, depending on where they shop and who they buy from.

The survey, conducted by Legit.ng, covered dealer listings for Dangote Cement, BUA Cement, Lafarge Cement and Mangal Cement, as well as multi-brand distributors operating nationwide.

Dangote, BUA, Lafarge cement price vary across Nigeria Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Cement Prices by Brand and Location

BUA Cement was the most affordable option recorded in the survey, with major distributors quoting N8,500 per 50kg bag. A nationwide distributor listed both Dangote and BUA Cement at N9,000, while a supplier in Anambra priced the same two brands at N9,500.

Several dealers in Ogun quoted N9,999 for a range of brands including BUA, Mangal, Dangote and Lafarge.

Prices climbed further up the ladder in Lagos, where a verified BUA distributor listed bags at N10,100.

Distributors selling a combination of Dangote, BUA and Lafarge Cement quoted N10,550, while a dealer in Ogun put Dangote and BUA Cement at N10,700.

In Ajah, one distributor charged N11,100 for the same brands.

For context, the 50kg Dangote Cement page currently shows prices including N8,900, N12,350, N13,600 and N14,050, depending on the seller.

Lafarge Cement and Specialised Products

Lafarge Cement, also sold under the Unicem label, was listed at N12,000 per 50kg bag in Owerri.

In Ibadan, distributors stocking Dangote, Lafarge and BUA Cement quoted N10,550, while a dealer in Ijebu-Ode priced a four-brand bundle including Dangote, BUA, Lafarge and Mangal at N10,800.

A distributor in Akure offered Dangote, BUA and Lafarge at N10,500.

The highest price recorded in the survey was N18,000 for Lafarge Water Shield waterproof cement in Lagos, nearly double the cost of standard BUA bags and reflecting the premium attached to specialised construction products.

Dealers reveal new Dangote, BUA, Lafarge rates Photo: AFP

Source: UGC

Snapshot of highest quoted price:

Dangote Cement: N11,100

BUA Cement: N11,100

Lafarge Cement: N12,000

Lafarge Water Shield: N18,000

Mangal Cement: N10,800

The survey shows that buyers purchasing multiple bags for building projects could save considerably by comparing prices across suppliers before committing to a purchase. Before now, cement price average price was around N5,000.

Cement producers reveal conditions for crashing prices within 30 days

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that CEPAN National Chairman, David Iweta, said cement producers can help the Federal Government reduce prices within 30 days if the association is included in efforts to find a solution.

He blamed rising prices on supply shortages, with demand exceeding production, while noting that foreign exchange challenges have also disrupted the sector’s supply chain.

Iweta said the supply chain is affected mainly by the foreign exchange crisis in the country.

Source: Legit.ng