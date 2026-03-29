Funke Akindele took to her Instagram page on Sunday to mock the ongoing claims, stating that she "laughs in Swahili" at the narrative being spun

The actress told her accuser that "you will reap what you sow," hinting at a much deeper backstory to their fractured friendship

The drama followed Yomi Fabiyi’s public claim that Funke Akindele cut him off entirely the moment he shared the news of his newly completed mansion

Nollywood star Funke Akindele has broken her silence following claims made by her colleague, Yomi Fabiyi, about their relationship.

In a short but pointed post shared on her Instagram page, the award-winning filmmaker appeared to respond to the controversy without directly mentioning names.

The actress' reaction came barely hours after Fabiyi’s comments began making rounds online.

Funke Akindele laughs off Yomi Fabiyi's claims. Photos: Yomi Fabiyi/Funke Akindele.

Source: Instagram

Rather than address the allegation head-on, the actress opted for a cryptic message.

“I laugh in Swahili. You will reap what you sow,” she wrote.

Though she did not specify who the message was directed at, many observers believe it was a response to Fabiyi’s recent statements.

Earlier, Yomi Fabiyi had alleged that his relationship with Funke Akindele ended abruptly after he shared news of completing his house.

According to him, that moment marked the last time they spoke.

“Funke Akindele was my friend from way back. The day I told her that I had completed my house was the last day she ever talked to me, and I didn’t offend her,” he said during a livestream.

He also used the opportunity to reflect on what he described as deeper issues within the entertainment industry.

“Our industry is very terrible. Those whom you think are good people aren’t,” he added.

Funke Akindele names only actress that makes her tremble

Meanwhile, in another development, Funke Akindele recently made a surprising confession about her career, one that has left many fans intrigued.

Despite her massive success and dominance in the industry, the actress disclosed that Bimbo Akintola makes her pause and rethink her craft whenever they share the same space.

Speaking during her recently organised event for creatives, Creative Blueprint, Akindele, whose movie just set a new record, opened up about the realities of staying at the top in Nollywood.

In a now-viral video from the event, the actress spoke candidly about the kind of pressure that comes with working alongside certain talents.

She stated: “There’s only one actor that I always shake for then. If she acts, I rethink my career. Abimbola Akintola… she’s deep.”

Yomi Fabiyi claims that Funke Akindele cut him off entirely the moment he shared the news of his newly completed mansion. Photo: Funke Akindele.

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele's Tribe Called Judah makes history

Legit.ng, meanwhile, previously reported that Funke Akindele's A Tribe Called Judah recorded a great feat in the history of movies in Nigeria.

She shared the good news with her fans on Instagram that the film made N613 million at the box office. The new record was made barely a week after she also shared on her page that the movie had raked in over N400m in 12 days.

Source: Legit.ng