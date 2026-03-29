Funke Akindele Breaks Silence After Yomi Fabiyi Accused Her of Cutting Him Because of His House
- Funke Akindele took to her Instagram page on Sunday to mock the ongoing claims, stating that she "laughs in Swahili" at the narrative being spun
- The actress told her accuser that "you will reap what you sow," hinting at a much deeper backstory to their fractured friendship
- The drama followed Yomi Fabiyi’s public claim that Funke Akindele cut him off entirely the moment he shared the news of his newly completed mansion
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Nollywood star Funke Akindele has broken her silence following claims made by her colleague, Yomi Fabiyi, about their relationship.
In a short but pointed post shared on her Instagram page, the award-winning filmmaker appeared to respond to the controversy without directly mentioning names.
The actress' reaction came barely hours after Fabiyi’s comments began making rounds online.
Rather than address the allegation head-on, the actress opted for a cryptic message.
“I laugh in Swahili. You will reap what you sow,” she wrote.
“How I restored my relationship with Funke Akindele”: Juliana Olayode speaks on viral fallout with mentor
Though she did not specify who the message was directed at, many observers believe it was a response to Fabiyi’s recent statements.
Earlier, Yomi Fabiyi had alleged that his relationship with Funke Akindele ended abruptly after he shared news of completing his house.
According to him, that moment marked the last time they spoke.
“Funke Akindele was my friend from way back. The day I told her that I had completed my house was the last day she ever talked to me, and I didn’t offend her,” he said during a livestream.
He also used the opportunity to reflect on what he described as deeper issues within the entertainment industry.
“Our industry is very terrible. Those whom you think are good people aren’t,” he added.
Funke Akindele names only actress that makes her tremble
Meanwhile, in another development, Funke Akindele recently made a surprising confession about her career, one that has left many fans intrigued.
Despite her massive success and dominance in the industry, the actress disclosed that Bimbo Akintola makes her pause and rethink her craft whenever they share the same space.
Speaking during her recently organised event for creatives, Creative Blueprint, Akindele, whose movie just set a new record, opened up about the realities of staying at the top in Nollywood.
In a now-viral video from the event, the actress spoke candidly about the kind of pressure that comes with working alongside certain talents.
She stated: “There’s only one actor that I always shake for then. If she acts, I rethink my career. Abimbola Akintola… she’s deep.”
Funke Akindele's Tribe Called Judah makes history
Legit.ng, meanwhile, previously reported that Funke Akindele's A Tribe Called Judah recorded a great feat in the history of movies in Nigeria.
She shared the good news with her fans on Instagram that the film made N613 million at the box office. The new record was made barely a week after she also shared on her page that the movie had raked in over N400m in 12 days.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.