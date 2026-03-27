Videos from Pastor David Ibiyeomie's crusade at the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers, have emerged online

The highlight was a viral clip showing how the clergyman arrived at a crusade ground

The cleric's grand arrival has also sparked conversation about clergymen and luxury lifestyles on social media

Pastor David Ibiyeomie, founder of Salvation Ministries, recently made headlines over his dramatic arrival at a crusade in Rivers state on Friday, March 27, 2026.

A video circulating on social media showed the moment the cleric arrived at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) Miracle Crusade in a Tesla Cybertruck, a luxury vehicle uncommon in Nigeria.

Pastor David Ibiyeomie arrives at crusdae ground in Tesla Cybertruck. Credit: davidibiyeomie

Source: Instagram

A clip showed the pastor in a white attire stepping out amid heavy security and a large crowd on the university field.

The video emerged on social media days after Pastor David Ibiyeomie shared a personal story of how obedience to divine instruction brought unexpected provision.

He recalled an incident from 1997 when his monthly salary was only 5,000 naira, and his family had pressing needs. The pastor explained that his wife had mentioned going to the market, but at that moment, he received a clear direction from God to surrender the entire salary as a sacrifice.

Mixed reactions trail how Pastor David Ibiyeomie arrived at a crusade ground. Credit: davidibiyeomie

Source: Facebook

Despite the difficulty of the instruction, he said he obeyed and set the money aside.

The video showing how Pastor David Ibiyeomie arrived at a crusade is below:

Reactions as Pastor Ibiyeomie arrives at crusade in Tesla

Reacting, social media critics decried the luxury as exploitative, while supporters celebrated it as a biblical blessing, reflecting ongoing, sparking debates about clergymen and luxury lifestyles.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

Aje_Olatunde said:

"Success is not a sin. David Ibiyeomie has put in the work for years — spiritually and physically. Let the man enjoy the rewards."

Plancks reacted:

"A pastor driving a Tesla in Nigeria, the poverty capital of the world. While many Nigerians go hungry, pastors are living luxurious lives. Yet, the gullible people think they are here to save their souls."

eaosas commented:

"I love this man! He sure knows how to step on the toes of people who are against pastors being wealthy."

stcsolutions reacted:

"Do you know that this car is just like other cars in working countries? We too local for this Nigeria."

Miccoli_sammy commented:

"Pastor de drive cybertruck member de push truck. This heaven no be for poor man o."

Real_AmakaIke reacted:

"Daddy GOs dey cruise luxury lifestyle, while their brainwashed members are cruising with poverty."

ayubawhales commented:

"A pastor with this number of security officers and a beautiful cyber truck lol…Vanity upon vanity is the saying of the poor but for the rich the vanity is needed. Religion in Nigeria to be specific is being used to blind the poor from believing in wealth."

Pastor Ibiyeomie claims spiritual role in Wike's victories

Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor David Ibiyeomie caused a stir following a video where he made bold claims about how he played a decisive spiritual role in the political victories of the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

The video showed Ibiyeomie addressing his congregants during a church service as he described how Wike faced nearly insurmountable odds during his governorship campaigns.

The pastor revealed that he made a covenant with God and gave millions in prayer for the former Rivers governor's re-election without informing the politician.

Source: Legit.ng