Davido's wife, Chioma, reshared Governor Ademola Adeleke's victory content on her Instagram story on Sunday

The repost carried the official seal of the Governor of Osun state, signalling the family's joint celebration

Fans and supporters flooded the governor's post with congratulatory messages as the Adeleke family rejoiced

Davido's wife, Chioma Adeleke, known online as Chef Chi, joined the Adeleke family in celebrating a major political win on Sunday, August 16, 2026, when she reshared a post from Governor Ademola Adeleke's official Instagram account on her Stories.

The reposted content was a victory post shared by Adeleke after he won the Osun state governorship election, a move that showed Chioma was throwing her weight behind the family's victory.

Chioma Adeleke reacts to Osun state governor's victory at the polls. Credit: davido/aadeleke

Source: Instagram

Governor Adeleke, the uncle of music superstar Davido, has become a celebrated figure not just in Osun politics but on social media, where his love of dancing has endeared him to a wide audience beyond the state.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Governor Ademola Adeleke prostrated for his elder sister during a family celebration after his win at the polls.

A screenshot of Chioma Adeleke's Instagram story is below:

Davido’s wife Chioma, among others react to Governor Ademola Adeleke's victory post. Credit: thechefchi

Source: Instagram

Governor Ademola Adeleke's victory post on his Instagram is below:

Fans Erupt Over Adeleke's Victory

Social media buzzed with excitement after the declaration, with supporters pouring congratulations on the governor's page.

@gossiploadedtv wrote:

"Congratulations to you sir! ❤️🍾 4+4"

@sheyman reacted:

"Victory is truly for God & the People! True leader 🙌"

@mr___westt commented:

"Against All Odds❤️ You won!! IMOLE WON! Democracy Won!!💛💛💛 God bless You Sir"

@djextimate declared:

"IMOLE TILL 2030"

@tipsatheviber added a humorous plea:

"Governor Sir! if you stop Tearing Steps! We Go get issues, all of us In Osun Want to See more of your dances cause it makes Them APC cry and we need their tears and we want to drink it! Bath with it and Cook with it!😂😂😂 they must cry a river!😂😂😂 I Love You Sirrrrrr!!!!"

@opeyemi_creates offered a pointed remark alongside the congratulations:

"Congratulations governor Adeleke, thank you for all you do BUT sir no Dey mention president bola Ahmed Tinubu again cos no be him vote ooo na d people. They stood with their vote and this is the result."

Chioma's Show of Family Solidarity

Chioma's decision to amplify the governor's post on her story signals the Adeleke family's unified pride in the outcome. As the wife of Davido, whose full name is David Adedeji Adeleke, Chioma has become closely associated with the broader Adeleke political dynasty in Osun State.

The governor's re-election continues what has been a remarkable political journey for Ademola Adeleke, a man as well known for his dance moves as for his governance of Osun state.

Gov Adeleke's billionaire brother spotted at polling unit

Legit.ng reported that Davido's billionaire father, Deji Adeleke, also exercised his civic duty in Osun state.

The businessman was captured on camera in the queue with other voters at his polling unit. His humble appearance sparked reactions as many praised Davido's father.

Source: Legit.ng