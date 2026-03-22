Nollywood star Baba Ijesha has opened up about his prison experience, insisting that he is not who they tagged him to be, while speaking in his first television interview since his release

The veteran actor claimed that his troubles began when he declined a personal introduction arranged by comedian Princess, describing it as a setup involving her foster daughter

He revealed that some accusers later visited him in prison to apologise, claiming they were promised a sum of money to testify against him during the trial

Nollywood actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, has spoken publicly in an interview for the first time since he left prison, sharing his side of the story about the case that sent him behind bars.

Appearing on the Talk to B show hosted by actress Abiola Adebayo, which aired on YouTube, Baba Ijesha stated that he was neither guilty of the offences people labelled him with nor the person many assumed him to be.

Nollywood star Baba Ijesha speaks on what landed him in prison, says rejecting Princess's introduction triggered his conviction. Photo: babaijesha_official

Source: Instagram

He explained that his troubles began after he declined a personal introduction arranged by comedian Damilola Adekoya, widely known as Princess.

According to him, that rejection triggered a chain of events that eventually led to his conviction. He maintained that the accusations had little to do with the actual charge and more to do with the personal fallout.

Baba Ijesha recounted how he was invited for a movie role where he was asked to act as someone preying on Princess’s daughter, claiming he did not realise it was a setup.

He further alleged that some individuals who also accused him later came to beg him for forgiveness while he was in prison, stating that they had been promised N250,000 to testify against him during the trial.

The actor was convicted in 2022 for sexually assaulting Princess’s 14‑year‑old foster daughter and was sentenced to five years, which was later reduced.

He served three years before regaining freedom in November 2025, and his name was placed on the Lagos State offenders register.

Baba Ijesha also expressed disappointment in Iyabo Ojo, stating that he was surprised the actress would believe he could be involved in the act he was accused of.

He said Iyabo Ojo had left her daughter, Pricilla and her brother in his custody when they were young, and nothing happened to them.

“What hurt me about Iyabo Ojo is that she has put Priscillia and her brother in my care when they were younger. Someone spoke about Iyabo and what she did, and I said, “Iyabo is my product, and I can’t ruin her," Baba Ijesha said.

During the lengthy interview, Baba Ijesha spoke extensively about his prison experience, mentioned Bobrisky’s time in custody, and expressed gratitude to actor Yomi Fabiyi, his fans and the Lagos government.

He urged authorities to increase the salaries of prison warders, praising their role in reforming inmates.

Watch the interview below:

Fans react to Baba Ijesha's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@sannibukky7563 said:

"Ijesa open up don't cover princess anymore, the whole world has been waiting for your own side of the story."

@theresa-ef5sw commented:

"So emotional but trust me sir God that has been by your side will not leave and he will restore all your lost glory ijn.just crying throughout."

@atinukejowosimi9313 wrote:

"What convinced everybody was the video that circlulated where Baba Ijesha was begging that 'it's devil's work please forgive me' and i believed that was what Iyabo Ojo too saw that made her to support."

@josiahokewole6713 reacted:

"Tell Baba Ijesha to look for Iya Rainbow and thank her so much. That woman is a real being that needed to be celebrated."

@KhadijatPelumi-j2n said:

"Baba ijesha Allah will wrap or sorrow off tears, u shall raise up again inshallah rahom 🙏❤❤."

@bunyaminabdulhakeem5509 commented:

"We knew you are not, GOD just took you out of sight only for what HE knew is best for that period, BABA IJESHA raise your head and rise again."

Baba Ijesha gives first interview after jail, shares his version of events and explains what he says triggered the case against him. Photo: babaijesha_official

Source: Instagram

Princess speaks after Baba Ijesha's release

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that comedian Princess criticised Yomi Fabiyi after Baba Ijesha's release, accusing him of chasing clout and interfering in the case unnecessarily.

She insisted Baba Ijesha deserved to remain in prison and warned the public to stay alert, claiming he might return to his old ways.

Her reaction sparked strong responses online, with many people supporting her stance and expressing concern about the actor's release.

Source: Legit.ng