A throwback video of Bambam playfully feeding Uzor Arukwe surfaced online, sparking curiosity among fans

The clip showed the duo joking and laughing, prompting varied reactions on social media

With Bambam reportedly facing marriage issues, the video has reignited online discussions and speculation

A throwback video of popular actress Bamike Olawunmi‑Adenibuyan aka Bambam has resurfaced online, raising eyebrows and sparking discussions among fans amid rumours surrounding her marriage.

In the clip, Bambam was seen playfully feeding her colleague Uzor Arukwe, who appeared to enjoy the moment.

Fans react to old video of Bambam feeding Uzor Arukwe amid marriage rumors. Credit: @bambambestowed

Source: Instagram

The two laughed and joked around, creating a lighthearted scene that some fans found adorable, while others read more into the interaction, given the current speculation about Bambam’s personal life.

As the video circulated, netizens took to social media to share their observations.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe spoke out about rumours linking him romantically with actress and reality TV star Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan, popularly known as Bambam.

The actor addressed the controversy during an interview with BBC Igbo, where he clarified that the movie they acted in together was the first time he had ever met the actress.

According to Arukwe, he was careful and respectful while filming love scenes with Bambam because he was aware that she is married.

“Before I touched her, I asked her if there was any way I could touch her that her husband wouldn’t like or that might cause problems at home,” he said.

“I usually meet my female colleagues to ask them how far is too far? If I put my hands here, will your husband get annoyed? If I touch you in this manner, will your husband criticise it?” he further explained.

Uzor highlighted that he made the request to ensure that nothing done on set would create issues in her marriage.

However, shortly after the movie was released, rumours began circulating on social media claiming that both actors were romantically involved.

Arukwe said he was surprised by the allegations, noting that some people even claimed they had slept together and were secretly dating.

“That movie was the first time I had ever met her. But people started saying we slept together and were dating, which was completely false,” he said.

The actor stressed that the rumours are not true and maintained that his relationship with Bambam was strictly professional.

Bambam is married to fellow reality TV star Tope Adenibuyan, popularly known as Teddy A. Arukwe added that the online discussions likely grew because many people were aware of her marriage.

Despite the speculation, he insisted that nothing happened between them outside their roles in the film.

Reactions to Bambam and Uzor's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

offical_promiseezeaja said:

"Are they not actress and actor again people of the world?they have to make it look real na. Nawo for unaooo."

igbayilola563 said:

"Nah movie scene oooo, make una rest in Jesus name 😂."

denioyeh12 said:

"Let's be sincere, 2 people spending a lot of times and moments together could easily pick feelings for each other."

officialuzoamakandukwe said:

"They are colleagues,,, is this how you guys develop feelings just because you are working with someone? ??? I don’t get it."

tosyno_babe said:

"Bt If Na American Actors Una Go Like Dem,He Turn Nigeria Now She Is Smhow Abi,Una Too Do Abeg."

prowess_sandra said:

"Just hmmmm."

adedoyin2109 said:

"How can you turn fiction into reality.? people can change narratives sha."

dordormj said:

"Na only you get the mixed reaction! 🙄."

Viral throwback of Bambam and Uzor Arukwe raises eyebrows online. Credit: @uzorarukwe

Source: Instagram

Uzor Arukwe fires back over advice to stay away from Bambam

Legit.ng earlier reported that an X user has advised Uzor Arukwe to stay away from acting with Bambam amid her marriage saga with Teddy A.

The actor had been blamed for the marital tension between Bambam and Teddy A as he reacted to the allegation.

Many applauded him for his reaction to what the X user said about his relationship with the actress.

Source: Legit.ng