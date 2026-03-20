Crossdresser Emeka has opened up about his identity after he was assaulted a few months ago

The model was beaten by an unknown man outside a building over his personality and dressing

In a video, he also spoke about the role he claimed to have played in the lives of Don Jazzy, Wande Coal, and Goodluck Jonathan, among others

Socialite Emeka Nwosisi has granted an interview about his sexuality after he was assaulted a few months ago by an unknown man.

A disturbing video of the crossdresser being beaten surfaced online, raising concerns among fans about his well-being.

Reactions as crossdresser Emeka speaks on sexuality after assault. Photo credit@emekathe star007

Source: Instagram

He was later taken to a psychiatric hospital after his manager raised an alarm over the injuries he sustained from the attack.

While speaking in an interview with a blog, Emeka noted that people had been asking if he was not straight. According to him, he is an actor who can play any role, adding that he has repeatedly stated that he is not gay.

Emeka speaks about people he has helped

Sharing more, Emeka claimed that he has helped some Nigerians who were once ordinary become celebrities. He mentioned Wande Coal, saying he gave him his name when they met in secondary school.

He also mentioned Don Jazzy, Mo Abudu, and former president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, claiming he played a role in their rise to prominence.

The crossdresser further alleged that someone identified as ST wanted to ruin his life because he had warned bloggers not to write about him.

Fans drag crossdresser Emeka over interview about his sexuality. Photo credit@emekatehstar007

Source: Instagram

According to him, the person labelled him as not a straight person which led to him losing several deals, as brands did not want to be associated with him.

He added that people should be mindful of the kind of content they share, especially distinguishing between content meant for adults and children.

Fans react to Emeka’s claims

Reacting to the interview, fans criticised his statements. Some noted that if he truly played a role in the success of the people he mentioned, he would be more successful.

Others expressed doubt about his claims regarding his sexuality.

Here is Emeka’s Instagram interview below:

Reactions to Emeka's interview

Here are comments below:

@ azadolls001 reacted:

"After all these you still didn’t make it in life, jokes on you."

@perrysignature2 said:

"Even the blind can see that Jesus is Lord."

@fareed_ani1 commented:

"Can the PA/manager/team allow him stay off social media for atless a year? What's all of these iranu going on here?"

@dreamgirl_kaiyra said:

"Why u no use same thing for yourself.'

@verifiedani stated:

"He's right. I remember back then in sec school. E gimme ideas but i neva still blow."

Celebs storm Bobrisky's release party

In other celebrity news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye ‘Bobrisky’ was spotted partying only hours after his release from jail.

Celebs storm Bobrisky's release party In other celebrity news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye ‘Bobrisky’ was spotted partying only hours after his release from jail.

Source: Legit.ng