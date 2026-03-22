A Nigerian man has taken to social media to express his heartbreak after discovering secrets his wife hid from him for many years

According to the heartbroken man, he discovered that his wife owned businesses and houses without informing him about them

He even found out that the house they had been living in, for which he had been paying rent for five years, belonged to his wife

A Nigerian man recently shared a deeply personal account of the betrayal he suffered in his marriage.

The man, who appeared so heartbroken in the video, explained how he uncovered long-hidden truths about his wife that completely shattered him.

Husband unknowingly pays rent for wife's secretly owned house. Photo credit: Lindaikejisblog/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Man uncovers secrets about wife

The clip, which went viral after being reposted by @lindaikejisblogofficial, showed the man narrating everything that he faced at the hand of his wife.

According to him, he made the discovery when he tried to retrieve a contact from his wife’s phone, only to notice an incoming message.

During this moment, he uncovered details he claimed had been hidden throughout their relationship.

He revealed that his wife allegedly owned multiple properties and operated several businesses without his knowledge.

What shattered him most was the claim that, despite their years of living together and facing financial difficulties at certain points, she had never disclosed any of these assets to him.

Another shocking part was about the house they occupied for several years. He stated that he consistently paid rent on the property, believing it belonged to a third party.

However, he later discovered that the house was actually owned by his wife.

Man heartbroken after discovering wife's secrets. Photo credit: Iryna Veklich/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

In his words:

"My wife has houses, businesses, and I know nothing about them. For the past ten years we have been living together, yet she has so many secrets. Some few days ago, I asked my wife to save a particular number for me of one of my clients, because my phone was dead at that time, and then I tried retrieving that numbe from her phone, and then a text came in to the phone and that was her caretaker. My wife has three houses, four supermarkets, and just to name few, other properties that I know nothing about. Even when we were struggling, we had no money, we had no place to stay, my wife made up a story that she got us an apartment where she has negotiated with the landlord for us to pay gradually. I fell into that without knowing that that house, that particular house is owned by my wife and I've been paying rent for the past five years. To make the matter worse, every year the rent is increased. Can you beat that? Can you imagine that?"

Reactions as man shares experience with wife

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Adaahrufus said:

"A Queen and more!!!! I need a tutorial from her !!! I Stan like mad!!!"

Sussy_omu said:

"The wife just sitting there wondering if they have delivered the dangote cement she ordered."

Cutemabel wrote:

"She even helped you pay gradually and you talk ill of such a good landlady men are not good people."

Veevogee said:

"When a man marries a wrong woman even the Dev!l leaves him alone, bcos he knows he is finished."

Quietunusual1 wrote:

"My kind of woman. She must have noticed those small small girls you have been sponsoring and decided to do something for herself."

007_uzi_ added:

"But why is it a big deal to men that their wife own property secretly? In my own opinion I wouldn't care and confront her. A woman I have kids with own secret property and I should be worried when its the kids will inherit it for me my wife can even own the house im paying rent to and wouldn't care. Business is business."

See the post below:

Wife defends herself after cheating on husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady went viral after sharing a video to explain herself after her husband caught her cheating.

In the video, she made several statements about what he did and said she doesn’t regret cheating on him.

Source: Legit.ng