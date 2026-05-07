Carter Efe has officially received the massive ₦50 million grand prize promised to him after he successfully defeated singer Portable in their recent celebrity boxing match in Lagos

The content creator visited E-Money’s house with his crew on Wednesday night to collect the cheque from the billionaire businessman

Trending videos on social media captured the exciting moment the skitmaker shouted for joy as the boxing organisers presented the huge reward to him

Nigerian skitmaker and streamer Carter Efe has now received his ₦50 million grand prize after winning the celebrity boxing match against singer Portable, with videos of the handover spreading across social media.

The moment, which took place on Wednesday night at billionaire businessman E-Money’s residence, has drawn widespread reactions from fans and followers online.

Carter Efe celebrates in viral videos as E-Money present his ₦50 million boxing prize. Photo: carterefe/asakygrn/emoney

Source: Instagram

Recall that Carter Efe was crowned the new celebrity boxing champion at the Chaos in the Ring 4 event in Lagos on Friday, 1 May, after defeating Portable in the much-talked-about bout.

As part of the reward, he was promised ₦50 million by E-Money and other incentives from the organisers.

However, Portable had disputed the result, alleging foul play and claiming that Carter used his longer reach to hold him around the neck during the fight.

Two days ago, Carter Efe expressed frustration during a livestream, saying he had not yet been paid despite the risks he took in the ring.

In response, one of the organisers, music executive Soso Soberekon, told him to come forward on Wednesday, May 6, to collect the money.

Later that evening, Carter Efe and his streaming crew arrived at E-Money’s house, where the prize was presented.

A video circulating online shows Carter Efe in the swimming pool when the cheque was brought to him, and he reacted with excitement at the sight of it.

Another clip captured him standing with E-Money, KCEE and Soso Soberekon, as they handed over the cheque to him and posed for the camera.

The footage has since gone viral, with many Nigerians sharing and commenting on the development.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Carter Efe's prize

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many Nigerians expressed excitement and amusement over Carter Efe's prize collection.

@Olanrewaju2408 said:

"₦50M cheque no be small 'tap from grace' moment 😂💰 One minute na cruise, next minute na life update—camera man fit even forget him job from shock 😭📸 That kind money fit change grammar for mouth sharp sharp 🧾🔥"

@MaziEMPIRE commented:

"Congratulations Carter Efe 🤣🤣🤣……Portable go dey one corner dey vex now 🌚🤣"

@david_mack01 wrote:

"Wetin portable go take his babalawo eye see like this…..imagine if na portable win this money 😭 Everywhere go don scatter 😂"

@kingonoch reacted:

"It's like being stupid now pays better in this country. To be rich in this country, it's either you're a thug, criminal or extremely stupid."

Portable says he sold the fight against Carter Efe

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Portable opened up about his loss to Carter Efe in their much-talked-about celebrity boxing match.

The bout saw Carter Efe emerge as the winner with a grand prize of N50 million.

Reacting to the outcome, Portable explained during a livestream chat with BBNaija star Whitemoney that the fight was more of a business decision than a defeat, claiming he deliberately allowed Carter Efe to win, while he collected N40 million.

Source: Legit.ng