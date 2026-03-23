An old video of actor Baba Ijesha has surfaced online following his release from prison over abuse cases

In an interview, he attempted to rehabilitate his image by saying people should not call him an abuser

However, his actions and the person involved led many to criticise him further and call for additional punishment

Nollywood actor Olanrewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, continues to trend after granting an interview to try to revamp his image and deny being an abuser.

The actor had been sentenced to prison over allegations of abuse involving minors and was recently released after serving his term.

Reaction trail old disturbing cideo of Baba Ijesha amid minor abuse denial. Photo credit@babaijesha

Source: Instagram

He appeared on his colleague Biola Adeboyo’s show, Talk to B, where he shared his side of the story. However, fans quickly dug up an old video of him following the interview.

In the circulating video, he was seen with a female whom many believe may have been underage. His actions in the clip led many to criticise him further and call for additional punishment.

Fans react to Baba Ijesha’s old video

Reacting to the video, fans demanded further consequences, insisting that it confirmed the allegations against him.

Baba Ijesha continues to trend after regaining freedom. Photo credit@babaijesha

Source: Instagram

Some said that if this had happened in the United Kingdom, Baba Ijesha would never have regained his freedom.

They also added that he should have stayed silent about his case and moved on instead of trying to rewrite the narrative.

Previously, comedian Princess had reacted to Baba Ijesha’s release, warning that he remained an abuser and urging schools and parents in areas where he lived to be cautious because of his past.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Baba Ijesha's video

Reactions have poured in over the video showing the actor and the female with him. Many shared their thoughts on his actions and what should be done to people like him. Here are the comments below:

@ciro_luxe_boutique reacted:

"Haaah, this irritates me to my stomach. I am just seeing this video for the first time, and this is all shades of wrong."

@heritage544 shared:

"Am sure it was Ikebe super pushing him to do this, not knowing he is doing him more harm."

@funkesotunde stated:

"Come and try this in the UK. You will never be free again. This is sickening. Gosh."

@ope_favoured commented:

"This Baba Ijesha should have kept quiet."

@rainbow1700 wrote:

"No mind am, na,werey man."

@beygood1992 said:

"This man is just supposed to lie low and try to rebuild his life.... U were given a 2nd chance at life to come out this soon..., because if ur in the US u will serve no less than 15/20 years."

Princess reacts to Baba Ijesha’s 16-year sentence

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Nigerian comedian Princess reacted when Baba Ijesha was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Baba Ijesha was found guilty of molesting Princess’s 14-year-old foster daughter, and the comedian reacted to the verdict on social media.

Her response to the verdict sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians who agreed with her over her post; many also congratulated her for fighting and winning.

Source: Legit.ng